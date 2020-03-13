Truck Safety Summit postponed; new date undetermined

The 2020 FMCSA Truck Safety Summit will be postponed, the agency announced on Friday, March 13.

A new date hasn’t been determined.

“Due to the recent travel restrictions throughout the U.S., FMCSA is postponing the Truck Safety Summit that was scheduled for March 19,” the agency said. “We will be following changes in the impact of COVID-19 and work to schedule a new date for the Summit in the near future. We are disappointed, but the safety of the attendees is of the utmost importance.”

The Summit was planned to bring industry stakeholders together to discuss plans on how to improve truck safety.

OOIDA Executive Vice President Lewie Pugh has been invited to serve on a panel as part of the Summit.

“We’re sorry that this had to be postponed, but we are looking forward to participating whenever it is rescheduled,” Pugh said.

Pugh previously said that it is important for OOIDA, who has more than 160,000 members, to participate in order to represent truck drivers and small-business motor carriers.

Agenda

According to the agency, the event will feature in-depth discussion regarding all aspects of truck safety, the latest safety data and emerging technologies.

“Our goal is to use this summit as a productive dialogue between FMCSA, industry, law enforcement and safety advocates to help improve our shared goal of road safety for all Americans,” FMCSA wrote in its notice.

The formal conference will give invited stakeholders – including motor carriers, truck drivers, safety technology developers and users, federal and state partners, and safety groups – as well as members of the public a chance to share their ideas on improving truck safety.

Pugh said he hopes there will be opportunities to weigh in on such topics as speed limiters, underride guards, providing drivers more flexibility within the hours of service, detention pay and driver training.