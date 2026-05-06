Truck Parking Zone: Spots and setbacks

A long time coming, Congress allocated $200 million for more truck parking in a $1.2 trillion spending package. Meanwhile, several state legislatures are considering bills that address the problem. However, most of the action lies with the private sector and local governments. Let’s see what they have been up to.

Outpost continues truck parking expansion

Two years ago, Semi-Stow turned into Outpost and announced it planned to double its footprint, which at the time included 8,000 truck parking spaces across 18 facilities. Since then, the truck terminal owner has expanded its operations across the country. Outpost’s latest announcement includes five more facilities:

90 Kingsland Avenue in Clifton, N.J.

3200 NW 67th Ave. in Miami, Fla.

1549 Industrial Drive in Stockton, Calif.

461 McGraw Ave. in Livermore, Calif.

18715 S. Western Ave. in Torrance, Calif.

These are essentially paid, drop-off lots with few amenities. Even if you don’t use these spaces, other drivers and carriers are, which opens up spots at truck stops they might otherwise use.

Stadium lot opens up for truck parking

Sports complexes have giant parking lots that sit mostly vacant. It’s a waste of space. Stadium property owners are finally seeing the money being left on the table. Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla., will open up 200 hourly truck parking spaces. As of press time, parking was not yet available but is expected to open sometime this summer. Reservations can be made exclusively on the ParkPro app. Pricing wasn’t available in April, but other properties on the app charge $3 or $5 per hour. Yes, this app charges by the hour, not by the day.

Trucking parking OK’d in South Florida

A man in Opa-locka, Fla., wants to turn his property into a truck parking lot, and the city is fine with it. Not far from Interstate 95, the vacant, paved lot was going to be used for a window-tinting business, but now the owner just wants to park trucks. Slim chance this is free parking, but better than nothing.

Truck stop opens in Arkansas

A new truck stop called Chubby’s is opening in Forrest City, Ark. Located at 2496 state Route 1, the truck stop is right off of Interstate 40, not too far from West Memphis. So far, the reviews are favorable, so this may be a good stop to put on your list if you’re running in that region.

No go for RaceTrac

RaceTrac wanted to build a new location in Verona, Va., off of Interstate 81, but residents had different plans. Plans included six diesel lanes and 12 truck parking spaces. NIMBYs filled up a public hearing in opposition, mostly concerned about too many gas stations at that intersection. The board sided with the residents, rejecting RaceTrac’s proposal.

Travel center resistance in Northern California

There are plans for a travel center right along Interstate 5 in Cottonwood, Calif., but it’s not getting the blessings from locals. The travel center would include a truck stop, gas station, electric charging stations, a convenience store, fast food, two restaurants, truck repair, showers and more than 350 parking spaces. It is not clear how many of those spaces are for truck parking. No decisions have been made so far.

Pennsylvania town bans truck parking

Truckers driving through Annville, Pa., along U.S. Route 422 just east of Hershey should keep on driving. The township’s board of commissioners banned truck parking on all streets with a 4-1 vote. According to LebTown, the lone dissenter, Thomas Embich, appeared sympathetic to truck drivers. He said a blanket ban overlooks streets that can easily accommodate trucks without causing issues.

“I don’t think that’s right,” Embich said. “The guy (truck driver) is trying to make a living with his truck there and going in and out, and there’s no other circumstances.”

Tip of the cap to Embich for getting it.

Arizona adds truck parking

At the state government level, Arizona is getting things done. The state DOT opened a new truck parking lot with 19 spaces at the Sunset Point rest area on Interstate 17 between Black Canyon City and Cordes Junction. This is part of the state’s bigger plan to create several hundred truck parking spaces at seven sites. More new parking spaces are planned through winter 2027.

New truck stops

Love’s Travel Stops, TravelCenters of America, Pilot and Sheetz have all opened new truck stops in recent months, adding nearly 1,000 truck parking spots to the nation’s infrastructure. Last year, Love’s added 18 new locations and more than 1,400 truck parking spaces to its network.

Love’s at 66595 Wadsworth Parkway (Exit 68, Interstate 12) in Mandeville, La. (125 truck parking spaces)

TA Express at 800 Leppy Hills Blvd. (Exit 410, Interstate 80) in West Wendover, Nev. (153 spaces)

TA Express at 932 Fir St. (Exit 280, Interstate 80) in Carlin, Nev. (50 spaces)

Pilot at 357 Burnett Road (Exit 51, Interstate 90) in Chicopee, Mass. (25 spaces)

Pilot at 2923 Hwy. 81 (Exit 96, Interstate 10) in Ponce de Leon, Fla. (87 spaces)

Sheetz at 1505 Rock Barn Road NE (Exit 133, Interstate 40) in Conover, N.C. (46 spaces) LL

This article was featured in the May issue of Land Line Magazine. Click here to find more Land Line Magazine articles.