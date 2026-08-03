Truck parking: Where do states rank?

Talk about hit or miss. Truck parking can vary widely by location.

Whether it’s public, private, paid or free, truck parking availability is far from an exact science.

Trucker Path recently released its user rankings from September 2025 through June 2026.

Public parking

The states with the best public truck parking availability were largely in the northern part of the country, including Montana, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Michigan and Nevada.

East Coast locations, Maryland, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Tennessee, provide the least available truck parking spaces, according to the Trucker Path data.

Private parking

South Dakota, Montana and Nevada were again among the best states for private parking availability, joined by Alaska and North Dakota.

Massachusetts, Delaware, New Jersey, Connecticut and North Carolina were the states where private parking facilities were hardest to find.

According to the Trucker Path website, more than 1 million truck drivers use its services to find truck stops, parking and weight stations.

Several states recently received federal funding for truck parking projects.

Illinois: $13 million for parking expansion and rest area improvements to the Fort Massac and Salt Kettle rest areas. The projects will create roughly 85 new parking spaces at the two sites.

Kentucky: $25 million to increase parking capacity at seven existing rest areas along Interstates 75,71, 65 and 64.

Louisiana: $640,000 for its I-10/I-12 truck parking study.

Mississippi: $22 million to increase truck parking capacity to more than 70 spaces at Hancock County Welcome Center on Interstate 10.

Wyoming: $1.4 million to complete a winter truck parking action plan along interstates.

This funding is in addition to the $200 million recently earmarked by Congress for truck parking projects under the DOT’s INFRA grant programs.

OOIDA has said substantive investments in truck parking are long overdue and maintains that it is the top safety concern for American truckers.

“The need to increase substantive investment in truck parking capacity is long overdue and must be a priority for the U.S. Department of Transportation as well as federal, state, and local lawmakers,” OOIDA wrote in comments submitted in May. LL

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