Truck parking to triple at JFK airport site

A new truck parking facility at John F. Kennedy International Airport will triple the current truck parking capacity on site.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said the truck parking expansion project will add up to 100 additional truck parking spaces along with new amenities including restrooms.

Officials broke ground on the project on Tuesday, Aug. 5. It’s expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026.

Currently, there are 50 truck parking spaces, a food court, a convenience store, fueling and an electric vehicle charging station at the airport truck plaza. The new development will refurbish and modernize amenities.

“Breaking ground for the expansion of truck parking facilities at JFK Airport is a win for the airport, a win for the community and a win for the drivers who support our cargo operations and help to keep our region moving,” said Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton. “This is another example of how the Port Authority has been working closely with our neighbors to improve conditions for the community while we make historic investments at JFK Airport.”

NEW: Expanded truck parking at @JFKairport! This project will: -TRIPLE on-airport truck parking capacity

-Facilitate increased cargo operations

-Reduce negative impact of trucks on the local community It’s all part of #AWholeNewJFK! Learn more: https://t.co/QtOb7O3Alk pic.twitter.com/6p3h5Ia6yQ — Port Authority of NY & NJ (@PANYNJ) August 7, 2025

The aim of expanding the truck parking facility is to address community concerns as well as airport needs, according to a Port Authority news release. In 2024, JFK handled 1.67 million tons of cargo, making it the eighth-busiest cargo airport in the country.

The Port Authority opened a $270 million cargo handling center in April 2025.

“Whether it’s at JFK International, Newark Liberty or LaGuardia Airport, the Port Authority has been laser-focused on working with the communities surrounding our airports to access the economic benefits of these facilities and lessen their environmental impacts,” said Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole. “Working together, we are reimagining our airports as places that will become true community assets.”

Aligning with the Port Authority’s sustainability goals, 35 universal electric vehicle charging stations, zero-waste procedures and other technologies to reduce emission are part of the expansion project. LL

Read more Land Line coverage of news from your state.