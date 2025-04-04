Truck parking, ticket cameras included in Ohio’s new transportation budget

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed into law the state’s two-year, $11 billion transportation budget. It does not include any tax increase on gas and diesel.

“It is important that we live within our means, much like the hard-working Ohioans who in the last several years have hoped that last quarter tank gets them to payday,” Senate President Rob McColley, R-Napoleon, said in prepared remarks.

The 227-page budget bill was unanimously approved by House and Senate lawmakers. The bill, HB54, is described as including funding for critical transportation infrastructure projects across the state.

For fiscal years 2026 and 2027, $8 billion is allotted for statewide highway construction. Nearly $400 million will be used for new highway construction.

The budget includes continued funding commitments to the Brent Spence Bridge.

“Ohio makes things and moves things,” stated Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel. “The transportation budget that the governor signed today will ensure that we can deliver on the projects that get people and products where they need to go safely.”

Truck parking

The budget includes other transportation-related provisions. One notable provision is $150 million to study and construct truck parking on state-owned land throughout the state.

The governor’s office said from 2015 to 2019, more than 460 truck crashes in Ohio were due to fatigued driving. The incidents resulted in six deaths. Additionally, five people were killed in crashes involving trucks illegally parked on roadway shoulders over the same period.

Yesterday, I signed Ohio’s $11 billion two-year transportation budget. This budget reaffirms our commitment to providing our great state with a transportation system that is safe, reliable, and prepared for the future. Details: https://t.co/Ug2yUpR4aH pic.twitter.com/9Fx0kQku9N — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 1, 2025

Ticket cameras

The use of red-light and speed cameras is also covered in the transportation budget.

Counties and townships are no longer permitted to operate a camera program.

A 2014 Ohio law severely limited the ability of police to issue automated tickets. Among the provisions in the law was a requirement for police officers to be present at red-light and speed camera sites to witness violations.

The city of Dayton later challenged the law in court. In July 2017, the Ohio Supreme Court ruled the state-imposed restrictions interfere with local authority.

According to the Ohio Legislative Service Commission, at the time the law took effect in 2015, there were about 250 ticket cameras in use by at least 14 municipalities throughout the state.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has reported that 24 local governments in Ohio run speed camera programs. Two communities – Toledo and Trotwood – have red-light and speed camera programs. East Cleveland has a red-light camera program.

Sen. Al Cutrona, R-Canfield, said camera programs are a government overreach.

The camera ban does not include cities and villages, which have home rule powers. The distinction allows them to pass laws to govern themselves, as long as they comply with state and federal constitutions.

The new budget takes effect July 1. LL

