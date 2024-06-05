Truck parking is focus of new laws in multiple states

Progress continues to be made at statehouses on the topic of truck parking.

Available truck parking is an issue nationally. New data, however, suggests there is significant improvement when it comes to availability nationwide.

A 2019 Jason’s Law survey showed there were about 313,000 truck parking spaces across the nation. The figures include 40,000 spaces at public rest areas and 273,000 at private truck stops.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association has stressed that expanding safe truck parking improves safety for all road users.

Minnesota

Money for additional truck parking has been approved in Minnesota.

Included as part of a massive spending bill signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz, $7.75 million is allotted in fiscal year 2025 for construction and expansion of truck parking off Interstate 94. The locations identified are the Big Spunk Lake Rest Area in Avon and the Enfield Rest Area.

Another $4.8 million is allotted for “one or more truck parking safety projects” for the trunk highway system. Each truck parking safety project is required to expand truck parking availability in the Minneapolis and St. Paul area.

Advocates say the additional truck parking areas in the metro are intended for “drivers who can’t quite make it home in allotted driving hours.”

The funding follows a Minnesota Department of Transportation report that stated “there is a clear public need and business case for increased truck parking in Minnesota.”

The report added that “MnDOT should consider new ways to fund truck parking internally such as setting aside internal state road construction funds specifically for truck parking improvements and actively seek external opportunities – like federal discretionary grant programs.”

MnDOT’s report found there were 4,846 truck parking spaces throughout the state. Of these spaces, 677 (14%) are provided by MnDOT at wayside rest areas in 51 locations.

Georgia

Action in Minnesota comes on the heels of progress made on the issue in Georgia.

A new Georgia law authorizes the creation of a statewide freight and logistics implementation plan that includes an emphasis on truck parking.

The new law creates a 20-year plan that includes annual updates to state lawmakers on critical projects such as widening of interstates and non-interstate arterial roads, intermodal or multimodal capacity improvements and commercial vehicle parking and safety improvements.

The legislative action was the result of a Senate study committee to address issues relevant to truck drivers. The panel held hearings a year ago to look at how truck issues could affect the economy as a whole, as well as every supply chain.

Committee recommendations included working with the Georgia DOT to expand truck parking options and limit unauthorized truck parking.

The new law states that “the General Assembly recognizes the safe, effective, efficient and expedient movement of people and goods are essential to the economic and overall well-being of Georgia and her citizens.”

Additionally, the new law reads that “continued freight growth and the corresponding investments to support, sustain and integrate that growth are critical to Georgia’s future opportunities and prosperity.”

New Jersey

In New Jersey, a Senate bill would implement a rule for truck parking to be included in any plans for certain warehouse developments.

The bill, A3370, would require an application for development proposing a large warehouse to provide an “adequate number of onsite parking spaces” to accommodate tractor-trailers servicing the warehouse as a condition of preliminary site plan approval.

Sponsored by Assemblyman Sterley Stanley, D-Middlesex, the bill reads that trucks servicing the warehouse must not contribute to an overflow of tractor-trailer parking onto other local properties or rights-of-way between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m.

A municipality would be authorized to enact a zoning ordinance to allow the number of onsite parking spaces required for overnight truck parking to be reduced and to allow an application for development for a large warehouse that contributes to an overflow of truck parking onto other local properties or rights-of-way may be approved, as allowed by the zoning ordinance.

Introduced in February, the bill remains in the Assembly State and Local Government Committee.

The New Jersey DOT is also looking for feedback from truck drivers about how to improve truck parking in the state. The open comment period runs through June 16.

Truckers of all types who drive in New Jersey are encouraged to participate in a truck parking survey as a way to help solve the Garden State’s parking issues.#trucking #NJ #truckparking #Landlinemediahttps://t.co/Mk7rq957Kv pic.twitter.com/uurvm80BxU — Land Line Magazine (@Land_Line_Mag) May 24, 2024

New York

Multiple New York bills address truck parking concerns. The focus of the legislation is to allow for increased fines for parking in certain areas.

The first bill, S518, would authorize a $1,000 fine for parked or unattended semi-trailers or trailers on New York City streets.

A memo attached to the bill reads that owners or operators of illegally parked tractor-trailers or semi-trailers now are not fined. Owners can retrieve their vehicles by paying a $160 towing fee.

Bill advocates contend the fee is “a small price to pay compared to what it can cost to legally park a tractor-trailer in the city.”

The bill proposes a fine that is touted to help encourage the legal parking of affected vehicles and to help maintain the “quality of life” in city neighborhoods.

Sponsored by Sen. Leroy Comrie, D-Queens, S518 awaits a final Senate floor vote. If approved, the bill would move to the Assembly.

Comrie is also behind a second bill on the Senate floor. S519 would impose a $400 fine for tractor-trailers that park overnight on New York City residential streets. Repeat offenses within six months would result in $800 fines.

Fines would increase for overnight parking of tractor-trailers, tractors, truck trailers and semitrailers in New York City.

The pursuit is focused on Southeast Queens between John F. Kennedy and LaGuardia airports.

The bill memo states that “while commercial trucks have a place to pick up and drop off supplies they are delivering, there is no place for them to park.” As a result, between overnight shifts, trucks park in residential areas taking up spaces in front of homes.

One more bill from Comrie would prohibit commercial vehicles parked in New York City from removing identification markers, such as registration stickers and license plates, as well as VIN numbers in “an attempt to evade ticketing for underlying offenses, such as illegal parking.”

Violators would face fines between $200 and $1,000.

Comrie said there are certain areas in Queens where tractor-trailers “line up on whole streets for days on end.”

S1107 is in the Senate Transportation Committee. An Assembly version introduced last month, A9973, is in the Assembly Transportation Committee.

Meanwhile, the state DOT is discussing the feasibility of adding truck parking facilities along Interstate 84 in Dutchess and Orange counties. The agency is conducting a survey to receive industry input through June 28. LL

Attn: Freight drivers – NYSDOT is studying the addition of freight parking facilities along I-84 and your input is critical. Take our parking survey to share what is important to you. https://t.co/TOL6OySvjk pic.twitter.com/CFhTsZCZgc — @NYSDOTHV (@NYSDOTHV) June 4, 2024

