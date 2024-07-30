Truck parking coalition urges House leadership to vote on parking bill

More than a dozen trucking industry stakeholders led by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association are urging the House of Representatives to move forward with the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, which has not moved since clearing committee last May.

On Monday, July 29, a coalition of associations representing a variety of trucking stakeholders sent a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries urging them to put the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act on the House floor for a vote.

HR2367 would provide $755 million over three years for projects that expand truck parking capacity. Any project funded by the bill could not include paid parking. All parking created under the bill would have to be publicly accessible and free of charge.

“Accessing safe and secure truck parking is an integral part of daily life for professional drivers, many of whom travel the nation’s interstates for weeks at a time,” the letter states. “Members of Congress from every corner of the country and across the political spectrum have supported HR2367 because they understand their constituents are affected by truck drivers’ ability to meet necessary rest requirements and operate as safely as possible.”

In the letter, the coalition of mostly trucking associations informs House leaders that truck parking is a safety issue that affects all motorists, not just truck drivers. Truckers often have to choose between parking in an unsafe location or continuing to drive while fatigued or out of the federally mandated hours of service.

Highlighting safety concerns, the coalition references a high-profile crash involving a Greyhound bus and three trucks parked on the shoulder of an Interstate 70 exit ramp in Illinois. The crash killed three people and injured 14 others. A National Transportation Safety Board investigation into the crash is ongoing.

The letter also assures House leadership that the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act does not contribute to increased spending.

Rather, the bill allocates money that is already available, allowing Congress to use its power of the purse through the annual appropriations process.

“House passage of HR2367 would be an important step not only for improving highway safety, but demonstrating to all the hardworking men and women in the trucking industry that Congress is capable of working together to address problems affecting their daily lives on the road,” the coalition wrote. “Truckers operate in one of the most heavily regulated industries, especially for small businesses. They often feel that the federal government implements strict regulations on their operations but fails to act when it comes time to address the critical safety concerns they have identified.”

Led by OOIDA, the coalition includes:

Agriculture Transportation Coalition – AgTC

American Apparel & Footwear Association

American Chemistry Council

American Highway Users Alliance

American Trucking Associations

Consumer Brands Association

Institute for Safer Trucking

Mid-West Truckers Association

National Association of Small Trucking Companies

National Association of Truck Stop Operators

National Motorists Association

National Private Truck Council

North American Punjabi Trucking Association

Transportation Intermediaries Association

Truckload Carriers Association

Western States Trucking Association

Women In Trucking

The Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act has been in limbo for more than a year. In May 2023, the bill cleared the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure with a 60-4 vote. That vote put the bill up for consideration by the full House, but no action has been taken since then.

As of Tuesday, July 30, HR2367 has 49 co-sponsors, 25 Republicans and 24 Democrats. Don’t see your House representative on the list? Reach out by going to FightingForTruckers.com and filling out a quick form that sends a letter directly to your federal lawmakers encouraging them to support the truck parking bill. LL

Land Line Senior Editor Mark Schremmer contributed to this report.