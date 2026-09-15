Truck parking banned in one state, added in another

Truck drivers can tell you that the availability of truck parking varies greatly from location to location.

Some states are actively working to address shortages, while others continue to say, not in my backyard.

The latter was on display during a recent Charlotte County, Fla., commission meeting.

Local media reported that the county commissioners unanimously voted to amend county code, which will now restrict oversized commercial vehicles and equipment from parking in county-maintained rights-of-way.

This amended ordinance applies to commercial motor vehicles with six wheels or more, box trucks, trailers and tractor-trailers, according to the WINK-TV report.

Truck parking at the intersection of Chamberlin Boulevard and U.S. Highway 41 in Port Charlotte, Fla., brought attention to this issue, county officials said.

One resident who spoke at the county commission meeting in early September claimed that stop signs are blocked by parked trucks.

A tow truck driver told the Fort Myers, Fla. news outlet that he understands infrastructure concerns from heavy vehicles, but added that Port Charlotte doesn’t have enough convenient parking for drivers who need to leave a truck overnight for an extended period.

Emergency response vehicles, government and utility work vehicles, active delivery vehicles, unloading service vehicles and equipment being used on approved construction projects are exempt from the county ordinance.

Violators are subject to a non-moving traffic citation. Repeat offenders are subject to their vehicle being towed.

An enforcement date was not made available as of Tuesday, Sept. 15.

A public hearing on a separate no-parking ordinance in the county is scheduled for later this month. That ordinance would apply to all vehicles.

Additionally, commissioners are considering restricting vehicles with six wheels or more from using neighborhood roads in another part of the county.

Texas adding truck parking

Work to add truck parking spaces in Titus County along Interstate 30 is currently underway. The new spaces are being created at the weigh station west of Mount Pleasant and are scheduled to be completed in 2027.

In Bowie County, approximately 160 truck parking spaces are expected to be added.

That nearly $11 million project will also include ramps, lighting and signage on both sides of I-30. Work is scheduled to begin in October and be completed in 2028.

Texas DOT said the projects are an effort to provide truck drivers with safe and legal parking spaces while reducing roadway hazards. LL

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