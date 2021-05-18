Truck-only VMT tax a ‘discriminatory’ option, OOIDA says

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association wants the Senate Finance Committee to know that truck drivers will not stand for any “discriminatory” funding mechanisms to pay for improvements to the nation’s infrastructure.

As part of the Senate Finance Committee’s hearing “Funding and Financing Options to Bolster American Infrastructure” on Tuesday, May 18, OOIDA’s letter to lawmakers was submitted for the record.

OOIDA’s message is that truckers are more than willing to chip in for improvements to roads and bridges, but they do not want to be viewed as rolling piggy banks.

“With the nation’s roads and bridges deteriorating and congestion increasing, truckers are willing to contribute more to the expansion and preservation of this system so long as user fees remain equitable among all highway users,” OOIDA wrote. “However, they will not accept funding mechanisms that are discriminatory toward our industry.”

Examples of discriminatory funding mechanisms that must be avoided, OOIDA says, include a truck-only vehicle-miles-traveled tax, federal toll expansion, and congestion pricing. Instead, OOIDA supports efforts to increase Highway Trust Fund revenue through reasonable increases to the federal gas and diesel taxes.

Truck-only VMT

OOIDA said its members are leery of proposals to transition from a traditional user-fee model to a VMT program.

“Our members, who have experienced excessive operating costs in states that currently levy VMT taxes, also have serious concerns about the equity of a national program,” the Association wrote. “OOIDA is open to further discussion about VMT and other possible alternative Highway Trust Fund methods, but any proposed system must be fair and efficient.”

While OOIDA will listen to proposals regarding an equitable VMT tax for all road users, the Association is adamantly opposed to any plans involving a truck-only VMT program.

“Most importantly, any VMT proposal to fix the Highway Trust Fund must not be limited to commercial motor vehicles,” OOIDA wrote. “Truckers already pay more than their fair share into the Highway Trust Fund, and any VMT system must not single out truckers.”

OOIDA noted that the truckers already pay heavy-vehicle and tire taxes that other highway users don’t have to pay.

The Association also reminded lawmakers that a VMT program can’t simply use electronic logging devices to track a truck’s miles.

“Current law prohibits the use of ELDs for anything other than monitoring hours of service,” OOIDA wrote. “Furthermore, many trucks are not required to use ELDs because of either industry or operational exemptions – some put in place by Congress. To implement a truck-only VMT, Congress would need to dramatically increase the mandated use and scope of ELDs.”

At Tuesday’s hearing, Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, suggested using a truck-only VMT as the way to fund the nation’s infrastructure.

Cornyn called corporate tax increases, as well as a general fuel tax increase, political nonstarters. Instead, he suggested a 25-cent-per-mile fee on most Class 7 and Class 8 trucks.

Cornyn then asked Joseph Kile, the Congressional Budget Office’s director of microeconomic analysis, if a truck-only VMT would be a viable solution.

“A VMT tax does have the potential to raise significant revenue,” Kile said. “The challenge would be that the type of mechanisms for collecting and enforcing the tax aren’t yet in place, and those would need to be developed. And the cost of doing so could be substantial.”

Collin Long, OOIDA’s director of government affairs, said a truck-only VMT is a way to avoid a politically difficult choice of increasing taxes on all highway users.

“It’s abundantly clear elected officials in Washington still lack the courage to increase user fees for all highway users,” Long said. “So, they continue to look for easy targets to generate more revenue. In their desperation, they have come back to a truck-only VMT scheme. And again, truckers need to make it clear to the people who represent them that this type of discriminatory funding proposal is equally untenable.”

Some lawmakers also tried to push for a truck-only VMT tax in 2020, but the proposal fizzled after a significant amount of opposition from OOIDA members.

Tolling

OOIDA also opposed any federal expansion of tolling policies.

“Research has shown that tolling is an extremely wasteful method of funding compared to fuel taxes,” OOIDA wrote. “Additionally, toll roads consistently fail to meet revenue projections, creating unanticipated funding shortfalls, inevitable rate increases, and traffic diversion to non-tolled routes.”

Congestion pricing

The Association informed the committee that truck drivers often are forced to drive during high-congestion times for reasons outside of their control, including federal and state regulations.

“Congestion pricing would lead to the tolling of existing highways, which amounts to double taxation for truckers who have already paid in to the Highway Trust Fund through the diesel tax and other industry-specific fees,” OOIDA wrote. “Because truckers often have very little control over their schedules, congestion pricing is also particularly problematic for owner-operators and independent drivers. Due to the rigidity of the current federal hours-of-service requirements, truckers routinely have no other choice than to drive through metropolitan areas during periods of high congestion.” LL