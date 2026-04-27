Truck-only lanes coming to I-75?

An I-75 project in Georgia would add commercial-vehicle lanes to improve travel times and mobility while enhancing safety.

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, two barrier-separated northbound truck-only lanes would be built along a 41-mile corridor of I-75.

The non-tolled lanes would begin at the I-75/I-475 Interchange in Monroe County and end near the state Route 20 Interchange in Henry County.

All trucks with more than six wheels must use the commercial vehicle lanes unless they are destined for a local exit, GDOT said.

State transportation officials anticipate that the lanes will reduce delays for commercial vehicles and, in general-purpose lanes, during peak periods.

“The dedicated truck-only lanes modernize freight infrastructure and operations to grow the economy, increase competitiveness and improve quality of life,” Georgia DOT said.

Hey, South Metro ATL! We’re hosting Public Hearing Open Houses for the proposed I‑75 Commercial Vehicle Lanes project. Learn about the preliminary design and review the latest project materials and resources.https://t.co/TiMhYvJ22A pic.twitter.com/eAgMYdgpav — Georgia DOT (@GADeptofTrans) April 20, 2026

Road conditions in Georgia and nationwide are available on this Land Line resources page.

This project remains in the development phase, meaning preliminary concept designs are being evaluated and a federal environmental assessment is ongoing.

Public hearing open houses will be held by the Georgia Department of Transportation on May 13 at the Henry County Administration Building and on May 14 at the GDOT District 3, Area 4 office.

The latest design concept will be presented, and project staff will be present to answer questions.

Comments for the public hearings will be accepted through May 28.

Additionally, an interactive virtual meeting room is available for those unable to attend the open houses in person, featuring the latest project information, documents and displays. LL

More Land Line coverage of Georgia news.