Truck manufacturers, California reach deal on zero-emission standards

Leading truck manufacturers have reached a Clean Truck Partnership with the California Air Resources Board, committing themselves to reach California’s zero-emission truck standards.

The Clean Truck Partnership includes Cummins, Daimler Truck North America, Ford Motor Company, General Motors Company, Hino Motors Limited, Isuzu Technical Center of America, Navistar, Paccar, Stellantis N.V., Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association and Volvo Group North America. Those entities are committing to meet California’s vehicle standards that require the sale and adoption of zero-emissions technology in the state. This commitment is regardless of any challenges to California’s authority to set more stringent emission standards under the federal Clean Air Act.

“California has shown the world what real climate action looks like, and we’re raising the bar yet again,” Gov. Gavin Newsome said in a statement. “Today, truck manufacturers join our urgent efforts to slash air pollution, showing the rest of the country that we can both cut dangerous pollution and build the economy of the future.”

In turn, CARB has agreed to work collaboratively with manufacturers to provide reasonable lead time to meet its requirements before imposing new regulations and to support the development of necessary zero-emission vehicle infrastructure.

“The unprecedented collaboration between California regulators and truck manufacturers marks a new era in our zero-emission future, where we work together to address the needs of both the trucking industry and the Californians who deserve to breathe clean air,” CARB Chair Liane Randolph said in a statement. “This agreement makes it clear that we have shared goals to tackle pollution and climate change and to ensure the success of the truck owners and operators who provide critical services to California’s economy.”

The terms of the Clean Truck Partnership include:

CARB will align with EPA’s 2027 regulations for nitrogen oxide emissions. CARB also will modify elements of the 2024 NOx emission regulations for which manufacturers will provide offsets as necessary to maintain California’s emission targets.

CARB commits to providing no less than four years lead time and at least three years of regulatory stability before imposing new requirements.

Truck manufacturers commit to meeting CARB’s zero-emission and criteria pollutant regulations in the state regardless of any attempts by other entities to challenge California’s authority.

“Paccar is committed to supporting the environmental goals of California and the nation as a whole and welcome the harmonization of future emissions regulation,” Paccar Chief Technology Officer John Rich said in a statement. “This agreement provides regulatory certainty and supports a balanced transition to zero emissions by ensuring continued supply of product into California and opt-in states.” LL

