Truck load limits shift to spring requirements in more states

Load limits for trucks are moving to the annual spring requirements in Michigan as well as Wisconsin.

Minnesota previously announced its winter truck load limits would end on Feb. 28, while North Dakota is set to shift to spring limits on Friday, March 7.

Michigan began weight restrictions for trucks on all state trunkline highways on Monday, March 3, the state Department of Transportation said.

MDOT also outlines guidelines for trucks in restricted areas:

On routes designated as all-season, there will be no reduction in legal axle weights.

All extended permits will be valid for oversize loads in the weight-restricted area on the restricted routes. Single-trip permits will not be issued for any overweight loads or loads exceeding 14 feet in width, 11 axles and 150 feet in overall length on the restricted routes.

On routes designated as seasonal, there will be a posted weight reduction of 25% for rigid pavements and 35% for flexible pavements with a maximum speed of 35 mph for some vehicles.

Information on speed restrictions for trucks as well as rules for propane fuel delivery and public utility vehicles can be found on the Michigan DOT website.

The Wisconsin DOT enacted Class II restrictions for most of the state highways on Thursday, March 6. Additional highways will begin restrictions on Monday, March 10, WisDOT said.

County highways, town roads and city and village streets may also be posted or limited to legal load limits or less. Those determinations are up to the discretion of local government.

According to the Wisconsin DOT, Class II roads are susceptible to damage from heavy trucks during the spring, as frost leaves the ground.

An interactive map displaying seasonal weight restrictions across Wisconsin can be found here.

Another winter storm

After blizzard conditions hit the Midwest earlier this week, more than 1 foot of snow was forecast for parts of Wyoming on Thursday, March 6.

Periods of snow will continue along and west of I-25 today and tonight. Snow will develop across the eastern plains and the northern Nebraska Panhandle later this morning. Snow will be heavy at times this afternoon through this evening. #wywx #newx #wyoroad pic.twitter.com/bHszDGyc06 — NWS Cheyenne (@NWSCheyenne) March 6, 2025

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne, Wyo., has issued winter storm watches and warnings as well as a winter weather advisory through the morning of Friday, March 7. LL

