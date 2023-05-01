Truck Leasing Task Force members announced

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is moving forward with the creation of a Truck Leasing Task Force.

On Monday, May 1, the agency announced the members of the task force, which will evaluate lease agreements in the industry and how they can affect safety.

“At a time when our country needs truck drivers more than ever, we must do everything we can to support the men and women who work in this vital industry,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a news release. “The Truck Leasing Task Force is taking a hard look at leasing agreements as part of our effort to ensure every truck driver in this country has good working conditions and can make a good living.”

The task force, which was mandated by the 2021 infrastructure law, aims to end predatory lease-purchase practices in the industry.

Among the goals of the task force will be to evaluate the effects of commercial motor vehicle lease arrangements and to discuss best practices for future agreements.

The nine members who will serve on FMCSA’s Truck Leasing Task Force:

Tamara Brock, Brock Logistics LLC and Lewis & Lewis Logistics LLC (independent owner-operator)

Paul Cullen Jr., The Cullen Law Firm PLLC (attorney)

Troy Hawkins, TTOH Consulting & Logistics LLC (independent owner-operator)

Jim Jefferson, Owner-Operator Independent Driver Association (consumer protection)

Joshua Krause, OTR Leasing LLC (business)

Kaitlyn Long, International Brotherhood of Teamsters (labor organization)

Steve Rush, Carbon Express Inc. (carrier)

Lesley Tse, Animal Defense Partnership Inc. (attorney)

Steve Viscelli, Ph.D., University of Pennsylvania (economic sociologist)

“The Truck Leasing Task Force addresses one of trucking’s great challenges,” FMCSA Administrator Robin Hutcheson said. “Leasing can have a major impact on people choosing trucking as their career, and protecting drivers is of the utmost importance. FMCSA is committed to addressing issues that may impact the recruitment and retention of drivers in the trucking industry.” LL