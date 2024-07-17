Truck Leasing Task Force hopes to determine severity of predatory agreements

The Truck Leasing Task Force’s next meeting will feature a report from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that will relay its findings from a review of submitted leases.

The meeting is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, July 18. Those who would like to attend can go to the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Truck Leasing Task Force webpage to register for the online meeting.

Truck Leasing Task Force

The task force, which was established by Congress with the goal of ending predatory lease-purchase agreements in the trucking industry, started in 2023. Since that time, numerous stories of truck drivers getting into bad deals with motor carriers have been relayed. In these predatory lease-purchase agreements, a carrier leases a truck to a driver but still largely holds control over the operation, including the driver’s ability to pay off the loan. It is common for drivers to report owing money to the carrier at the end of a pay period.

To understand the severity and prevalence of the problem, the task force solicited copies of lease-purchase agreements from truck drivers and from motor carriers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s report will examine the leases it received.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Ryan Kelly and Emma Oppenheim will deliver the presentation, which is scheduled to begin at 10:20 a.m.

Although the details of the report are unknown, Kelly provided some information regarding the severity of predatory lease-purchase agreements at the task force’s June meeting. It was suggested that the failure rate was 90% or higher.

If that’s the case, Kelly said, it’s not by mistake.

“If a model fails 90% of the time, it’s designed to fail,” he added. “It’s not an accident. That failure rate is unheard of.”

The meeting also will include time for public comment at 3:30 p.m.

A complete meeting agenda can be found here. LL