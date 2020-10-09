Truck escape ramp opens on U.S. 89 in Utah

A truck escape ramp is now open in Garden City, Utah, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

On Thursday, Oct. 8, UDOT announced that a new truck escape ramp is now open on U.S. 89 west of Garden City. The ramp uses a catch-net cable system, which is essentially a series of cable nets to stop runaway trucks coming out of Logan Canyon.

According to a news release, that area has experienced an increase in runaway truck crashes in the past two years.

The truck escape ramp provides truckers with a safe and secure alternative if they find themselves out of control coming downhill on U.S. 89.

The truck escape ramp uses a concrete chute to guide runaway trucks into the correct position. Cable restraints then stop the trucks, according to UDOT. When a truck hits the cables, they wrap around the truck, causing it to lose speed and eventually stop.

Located near the end of the steep downhill section of U.S. 89, the ramp is at a safe distance from busy intersections along the highway farther east in Garden City. The truck escape ramp provides drivers with a straight section of road and sufficient distance for them to see the ramp and safely steer onto it in an emergency.

“We take every opportunity we can to enhance safety on our roads,” UDOT Project Manager Tom Roylance said in a statement. “Installing this runaway truck ramp is a solution that will really make a big difference for truck drivers as well as residents, businesses and tourists in Garden City.”

UDOT is applying other measures to improve truck safety in the area. The department is installing signs that show the distance to the truck escape ramp. Additionally, UDOT is including a mandatory brake check area near the top of the hill. LL