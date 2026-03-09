Truck enforcement tech sparks privacy and policing debate

States are looking to set rules for devices that are increasingly used for truck enforcement. The devices are known as license plate readers.

Police often mount them on patrol cars. They can also appear on traffic lights, road signs, bridges, and buildings.

These cameras snap photos of passing vehicles and log the date, time and location. Police departments and government agencies across the country use them. A report to Congress said license plate readers “are now relatively commonplace in policing.”

Private companies are using them, too. Repossession firms and insurance companies rely on the technology, which can capture up to 1,800 images every minute.

Most often, cameras are used for traffic enforcement. They can also help track vehicles tied to crimes.

Plate readers are also used for parking enforcement, toll collection, and traffic studies. Some private parking operators also use their own reader systems.

The Legislative Analysis and Public Policy Association reports that 23 states now have rules covering license plate readers. At least seven states regulate how law enforcement can use the devices. About 18 states limit how long data can be stored. At least four states say the data is not subject to public records requests.

In Rhode Island, the current law only covers readers used for toll collection.

Last year, three states updated or passed new rules for the technology. More changes could be on the way.

Washington

Lawmakers in Washington are trying to set clear rules for license plate readers.

A House committee approved SB6002. The bill would limit how agencies can use the devices. Truck enforcement is one area covered.

The bill would make it illegal for agencies to use the systems unless they are doing specific jobs. Those include law enforcement work, checking plates against watch lists for stolen vehicles or missing persons, and certain parking or traffic studies.

Agencies would also have to register their systems with the state attorney general.

Most data could only be kept for 21 days.

Some uses would have even tighter limits. Data tied to truck enforcement could be stored for up to four hours. Parking data would be limited to 12 hours.

Rep. Osman Salahuddin, D-Redmond, said Washington currently has no rules for the technology.

“Currently, Washington state has no regulations on these automatic license plate readers, or ALPRs, and our goal is to ensure that this technology that serves the public safety goals for our communities still continues to protect data privacy of all Washingtonians,” Salahuddin said.

The bill now heads to the House floor. If approved there, it would return to the Senate for final approval before moving to the governor’s desk.

Wisconsin

More than 200 law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin already use license plate readers.

But the state has no laws governing them.

AB883 would ban the devices in most cases. One big exception: truck enforcement.

Under the bill, state and local agencies could still use the cameras at weigh stations.

The bill states that using the devices is necessary for “improving the flow of traffic on state highways.”

Parking enforcement agencies would also be allowed to use the technology.

Any data collected under those exceptions would have to be deleted within 90 days and could not be shared for other uses.

The bill is currently in committee.

Kentucky

There are no rules on license plate readers in Kentucky.

Rep. John Hodgson, R-Fisherville, wants to change that.

Hodgson said the cameras serve many useful purposes. However, he also noted they can be exploited for malicious reasons.

“We all want safer communities. There are increasing concerns about crime spreading to the suburbs, including carjacking, car theft, road rage violence, and kidnapping,” Hodgson said. “These cameras can provide a powerful and effective real-time tool for our law enforcement to reduce crime.”

HB58 would limit the use of license plate readers’ data. Allowed uses include ensuring compliance with local, state, or federal laws.

The bill would allow cameras to enforce laws and collect tolls. Specific uses related to trucking include issuing commercial vehicle permits, enforcing credentialing, and monitoring safety.

Police agencies would also have to create public policies explaining how the devices are used.

The bill would cap data storage at 90 days, with a few exceptions.

It would also ban the sale or sharing of the information outside narrow law enforcement uses.

The House passed the bill 89-9. It now moves to the Senate.

Missouri

Lawmakers in Missouri are also looking at limits on license plate readers.

The state currently has no rules on the technology.

SB1027 would ban counties, cities, and state agencies from using plate readers along roadways.

It would also block agencies from using plate-reader data collected by outside companies such as Flock Safety.

Police could still use cameras mounted on their patrol vehicles. Any data collected would have to be deleted after 14 days.

The bill is still in committee. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.