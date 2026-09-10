Truck drivers win key ruling in misclassification fight

A group of truck drivers scored a significant victory in their federal court case accusing a trucking company of misclassifying them as independent contractors.

Many truck drivers become owner-operators for potentially higher earnings. In some cases, predatory trucking companies exploit drivers by playing fast and loose with the definitions of “employee” and “independent contractor.” As a way to pass operating costs on to the driver, companies will hire a truck driver as an independent contractor despite all signs pointing to an employee.

This particular court case involves Channahon, Ill.-based Direct Trucking, doing business as Sparc Transport. In 2023, a truck driver filed a class-action lawsuit against the company, accusing it of misclassifying him as an independent contractor.

The lawsuit claims drivers worked 50-70 hours a week exclusively for Sparc Transport and received loads through dispatchers who checked in on them throughout the day.

Drivers classified as independent contractors for Sparc Transport drove trucks bearing the company’s logo and DOT number. Electronic logging device data was required to be reported to the company. Drivers also had to undergo background checks and driving record checks.

Regarding pay, independent contractors had no negotiating power. Instead, they were paid company-set pay rates. Then there are the deductions, which could total as much as thousands of dollars per week for truck/trailer rentals, fuel, tolls, insurance, ELD service and license plate fees, according to the lawsuit.

It didn’t stop there. The lead plaintiff also accused Sparc Transport of a predatory lease-purchase agreement.

After making monthly payments toward ownership of a truck, the driver was told he could no longer use the truck to work for another company when he stopped working for Sparc Transport. He was then forced to return the truck, for which he had paid thousands of dollars, the lawsuit states.

In 2024, drivers received a setback when the lawsuit was thrown out over a technicality. It came down to the use of the word “resident” rather than a “citizen.” An amended complaint was filed and survived Sparc Transport’s attempt to dismiss it. Earlier this year, the lawsuit was granted class-action status, which could include several hundred truck drivers classified as independent contractors.

Now, the drivers have prevailed on a central question: their employment status. In August, Judge Elaine Bucklo of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois ruled that the drivers are, in fact, employees as defined by Illinois state law.

Illinois uses the ABC test to determine who is an independent contractor. Employers must satisfy all three prongs:

A – Free from company’s control and direction, both contractually and practically

– Free from company’s control and direction, both contractually and practically B – Work falls outside the company’s usual business OR occurs outside all its places of business

– Work falls outside the company’s usual business OR occurs outside all its places of business C – Must operate in an independently established trade, occupation, profession or business

In her order, Judge Bucklo criticizes Sparc Transport’s attorneys for failing to make a compelling case.

“Defendants start off poorly, suggesting incorrectly that plaintiffs bear the burden of establishing their status as employees, rather than the reverse,” Bucklo states. “Things go from bad to worse as defendants point to the parties’ ‘independent contractor agreements’ as putative evidence of their status under (state law).”

Bucklo points out that statutes determine independent contractor status. A contract, therefore, is irrelevant, no matter what it says, when it comes to employee status.

Regarding Prong A of the ABC test, Sparc Transport said it was just making sure drivers are competent and covered by insurance. The company argued that its logos and DOT numbers are necessary so customers can identify who is responsible for loads and property damage.

However, Bucklo said why they do these things does not matter. Courts have ruled that just because some of these requirements are mandated by federal regulations does not change the fact that the company has control over the worker.

While Bucklo found that the truck drivers are employees and not independent contractors, the case is not over. If a settlement is not reached, the court still has to rule whether the deductions and expenses were unlawful. The lead plaintiff’s predatory lease-purchase agreement claims also remain open. LL