Truck drivers organize relief convoys

Wildfires have destroyed over 800,000 acres in western Nebraska as of Wednesday, March 25.

With many of those acres being agricultural land, fellow farmers and ranchers from across the state are offering their support.

A convoy of truck drivers with 34 round bales of hay on each truck was organized and made possible through donations. The route started in Oakland, Neb. and ended approximately 250 miles later in Gothenburg, Neb.

Another similar convoy from Pierce, Neb. to Oshkosh, Neb. (326 miles) was made up of 20 truck drivers each hauling about 30 hay bales.

Organizations, including the United Way, Salvation Army and American Red Cross, have set up relief funds, but it was social media posts that led to the truck convoys.

“One thing I know for certain in Nebraska is when neighbors are in trouble or hurting, we step up and take care of one another,” Justin Smith, a farmer from Craig, Neb., and a convoy organizer, said on a Facebook post.

Austin Harrison, who owns a trucking and mowing company, saw his social media post shared over 400 times, leading to the convoy in Pierce, Neb.

Harrison told KTIV-TV that, in addition to hay and fencing supplies, the convoy will deliver more than $10,000 to support wildfire relief efforts.

Harrison added that he hopes to make a second trip to help those affected.

A 20-truck convoy we reported on yesterday has made it to western Nebraska to help farmers and ranchers devastated by wild fires.

Read More >> https://t.co/aulsW9auoN pic.twitter.com/CNYXdegrAf — KTIV News Four (@ktivnews) March 24, 2026

Commercial driver relief

A declaration granting a temporary waiver from the hours-of-service and over-dimension requirements remains in effect through March 30 on state and interstate roads across Nebraska.

“The faster we get feed and supplies where they’re needed, the more we can do to support our livestock industry,” Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen said.

Permits for oversized loads must still be obtained from the state department of transportation, but the fees are waived.

Any commercial vehicle operating under this emergency must carry an electronic copy of the order. LL

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