Truck drivers are focus of Pennsylvania legislation

Truck drivers are the focus of multiple pieces of legislation at the Pennsylvania statehouse.

One House bill would amend the state’s diesel idling restrictions.

In 2008, then-Gov. Ed Rendell signed into law a bill intended to reduce unnecessary idling of large trucks. In effect since February 2009, the idling rule imposes restrictions statewide.

Diesel-powered vehicles weighing more than 10,000 pounds are limited to idling for no more than five minutes per hour. Violators face fines between $150 and $300.

Exceptions to the rule include situations when vehicles are stuck in traffic, required by law enforcement to stop or when idling is necessary “to operate defrosters, heaters, air conditioners or cargo refrigeration equipment.”

While loading or unloading, idling is allowed for up to 15 minutes in a 60-minute period.

The rule clarifies that vehicle owners as well as truck drivers are responsible for paying fines. Owners or operators of locations where vehicles load and unload also face fines for violations.

Idling restrictions do not apply to trucks that display a label issued by the California Air Resources Board that shows the vehicle’s engine meets the optional NOx idling emission standard.

Rep. Tina Pickett, R-Bradford/Wyoming, is behind a bill that addresses owners or operators of locations where vehicles load and unload.

HB954 would remove the provision that allows owners or operators of such locations to face possible violations.

“It is unrealistic for a busy business owner to constantly monitor the time that trucks spend on their property, and the onus should rather be on the vehicle driver to comply with the law and follow the required signage,” Pickett stated in the bill memo.

Her bill is in the House Transportation Committee.

CDL reinstatement

House lawmakers approved another bill that covers reinstatement of lifetime disqualifications of commercial driver’s licenses.

Sponsored by Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, D-York, HB960 would allow individuals with lifetime CDL disqualifications to apply for reinstatement.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation would be authorized to reinstate CDL privileges for individuals who entered and completed a state rehabilitation program for disqualifications that resulted from driving under the influence or the refusal of a chemical test.

Disqualified truck drivers could also be reinstated if they had completed an approved driver improvement course, had paid a $100 CDL restoration fee, had met all requirements under federal and state law to hold a CDL, had not been convicted of any disqualifying offenses for at least 10 years, had complied with the requirements or conditions imposed by a court and had 10 years lapse from the effective date of a lifetime CDL disqualification.

Affected persons must also provide proof of citizenship or lawful permanent residency as required by federal regulations.

CDL reinstatement would not be available for any person who received three or more violations for driving under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance while working as a commercial driver.

The changes would take effect in 30 months.

House Transportation Committee Chairman Ed Neilson, D-Philadelphia, said during a recent hearing on the bill that passage would aid the economy.

“Trucking plays a critical role in the United States economy, transporting approximately 72.6% of the nation’s freight by weight, generating nearly one-third of the state’s fuel tax revenue,” Neilson said.

HB960 has moved to the Senate Transportation Committee.

‘Truck Driver Appreciation Week’

One more measure would give a nod to the importance of professional truck drivers.

Sponsored by Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Bellefonte, HR139 would designate the week of Sept. 14-20 as “Truck Driver Appreciation Week.”

“Pennsylvania truck drivers contribute significantly to the Commonwealth’s work force, tirelessly transporting goods across highways and roads throughout the Commonwealth, often in challenging weather conditions, long hours and demanding schedules,” Benninghoff wrote in justification of the recognition.

He added that the trucking industry accounts for one in 15 jobs in Pennsylvania.

The House Transportation Committee voted unanimously Tuesday, July 8 to advance the resolution to the chamber floor. LL

