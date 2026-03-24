Truck driver ‘unknowingly’ strikes over a dozen bridges

A truck driver hauling an over-height excavator on a flatbed trailer reportedly struck more than a dozen overpasses along the New York State Thruway without being aware of the damage he left behind.

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare called the incident incomprehensible.

“Reckless and ignorant driver behavior has serious consequences,” Hoare said in a news release. “How a tractor-trailer driver could be unaware that his load hit more than a dozen bridges is beyond comprehension. We appreciate the support of our partners at State Police Troop T and the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit in tracking down the vehicle and taking it off the road. Our team of inspectors has examined all of the impacted bridges and while all continue to be safe, we will proceed with repairs as needed. While bridge hits plague states across the nation, we are committed to holding irresponsible drivers accountable.”

The incident occurred on March 18 in central New York. About 1:45 p.m. that day, State Police received a report from the Thruway Authority that a tractor-trailer had struck multiple overpasses while traveling westbound between Exits 30 and 36.

According to the New York State Police, the investigation found that the vehicle struck more than a dozen overpasses over a 60-mile stretch. The majority of the overpasses sustained minor damage, while a few sustained moderate damage.

The truck driver was identified as 38-year-old Oleksander Tarakanovskyi, of North Carolina. Tarakanovskyi was charged with reckless endangerment in the second degree (NYS Penal Law). He was also issued more than 20 traffic tickets related to the incident, including for violations of federal commercial motor vehicle safety regulations.

Tarakanovskyi has since been released with an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Salina Court on April 8. LL