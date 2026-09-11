Truck driver takes concealed carry fight to Supreme Court

Should truck drivers and other travelers have to obtain a firearm license in every state to exercise their Second Amendment rights? One truck driver is asking the Supreme Court to decide whether states can require additional permits from motorists already licensed to carry elsewhere.

It’s a problem many truck drivers have faced. They are traveling with a firearm to protect themselves and property with a valid concealed carry license. But by crossing over into a state that does not recognize that license, they turn from law-abiding citizens to potential felons.

That’s because each state has its own concealed carry laws. A lot of problems caused by this patchwork of regulation are mitigated through reciprocity laws. Those allow a state to recognize other states’ permits.

Even those get confusing. Some states recognize all permits, whereas other states honor no out-of-state permits. Some states allow some, but not all, states’ permits. The United States Concealed Carry Association created an interactive map to eliminate some of the guesswork.

There have been questions about the constitutionality of states not honoring concealed carry licenses from other states. One truck driver is taking that question all the way to the Supreme Court.

In January 2025, two interstate truck drivers, David McCoy II and Jeffrey Johnson Sr., sued the state of Minnesota over its concealed carry reciprocity laws.

McCoy held a permit from Texas, while Johnson had permits from Florida and Georgia. At the time the lawsuit was filed, Minnesota did not recognize permits from any of those states.

Both truck drivers carried a firearm to protect themselves from what they say are prevalent violent crimes against truckers. However, once they reach Minnesota, those guns must be unloaded and fully enclosed by being zipped, snapped, buckled, tied or otherwise fastened without any of the gun exposed. Firearms are left unavailable for immediate self-defense.

The lawsuit claims Minnesota’s concealed carry reciprocity law’s refusal to recognize some states’ permits is a violation of the Second Amendment. It asks the courts to order Minnesota to recognize permits issued from all other states.

“Minnesota’s failure to honor lawfully issued firearm permits from all states places an unreasonable burden on plaintiffs’ Second Amendment right to bear arms,” the lawsuit states. “Individuals do not lose their constitutional rights simply by crossing into another state. In fact, there is no other constitutional right that Minnesota requires a visiting individual to first obtain permission before they may exercise a fundamental right.”

Last September, Judge John Tunheim of the District of Minnesota dismissed the lawsuit. He ruled that concealed carry reciprocity laws do not violate the Second Amendment.

“If anything, Minnesota’s reciprocity provision makes it easier for individuals like Johnson to carry firearms in Minnesota; it does not add additional restrictions regarding who can or cannot carry firearms in Minnesota,” Tunheim said. “Further, the provision does not prohibit out-of-state residents from carrying firearms in Minnesota but rather requires that their out-of-state permits have similar licensing standards to those endorsed by Minnesota’s legislature.”

Since filing the lawsuit, Minnesota began recognizing Texas’ concealed carry permits. Accordingly, McCoy withdrew from the case, but Johnson kept moving forward and appealed the district court decision.

In May, the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the district court ruling. Undeterred, Johnson is now asking the Supreme Court to hear his case and end the patchwork of concealed carry reciprocity laws.

Johnson argues in his petition that limiting the reach of his concealed carry permit essentially confines his Second Amendment rights to state borders.

“No matter how many times an ordinary law-abiding citizen proves his worth through a state’s firearm licensing process, another state can force him to do it again before he can exercise his ‘constitutional right to bear arms in public for self-defense,’” the petition states. “No other constitutional right is treated this way.”

The truck driver states that requiring permits for each state “forces Americans to carry a Rolodex of firearm licenses so that they can exercise their constitutional rights across the country.”

The Supreme Court has not decided whether to hear the case. Justices are set to review the case on Sept. 28, with an update likely to be posted around Oct. 5.

Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act

Concealed carry reciprocity laws have caught the attention of federal lawmakers and the president himself.

One day after the lawsuit was filed, Rep. Richard Hudson, R-N.C., introduced the Constitutional Concealed Carry Reciprocity Act. The bill, HR38, would establish nationwide reciprocity for gun owners with applicable permits and for residents of states that do not require permits, also known as Constitutional carry states.

It currently has 189 co-sponsors. All but one, Rep. Jared Golden, D-Maine, are Republicans. The bill was placed on the House calendar last October, but has not reached a full vote.

About one week after winning the 2024 presidential election, Donald Trump announced he would support such a bill.

“I will protect the right of self-defense everywhere it is under siege, and I will sign concealed carry reciprocity,” Trump said. “Your Second Amendment does not end at the state line.” LL