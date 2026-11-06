Truck driver sues city after street swallows part of her truck

Truck drivers experience poor road conditions daily, putting more wear and tear on vehicles, including blowing tires. While drivers have to eat those repair costs, one trucker is suing the city for causing an incident.

Ask any truck driver about the state of the nation’s infrastructure, and they will probably tell you it is not great. According to the American Society of Civil Engineers’ Report Card for America’s Infrastructure, the U.S. infrastructure has an overall grade of a C.

Drilling down further, the situation looks worse. The report card gives the nation’s roads a D+ grade. That is costing motorists about $1,400 a year in operating costs and lost time.

In Pennsylvania, the state has an overall infrastructure grade of a C-, with roads receiving the same grade.

“As Pennsylvania’s roadways and pedestrian paths/ sidewalks continue to age, transportation demand continues to grow, and climate change continues to pose a threat to the built environment, it is increasingly important to develop new innovations to build resiliency into roadway infrastructure,” the report card states.

One truck driver found out how resilient some Pittsburgh streets are not, and she is taking the city to court.

In December 2024, Texas-based truck driver Isis Bey Boyd was approaching the intersection of N. Evaline St. and Dearborn St. in Pittsburgh when the road suddenly collapsed underneath the front driver-side tire. A sinkhole had opened up, swallowing part of the truck.

According to a lawsuit recently filed in an Allegheny County common pleas court, Boyd sustained several injuries, including arm tingling, back spasms, headache, sleep disturbance and pain in the spine, back, shoulder, elbow, hip and wrist.

Rather than chalking the incident up to bad luck, the truck driver is suing both the city and the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA). She alleges that the sinkhole was the result of a “dangerous and defective condition” at the intersection.

Cities get to enjoy governmental immunity, which is why many motorists do not bother going to court after a pothole blows out a tire or bends the rim.

However, Pennsylvania state law carves out an exception for utility services.

Put simply, Boyd has to prove the hazard could foreseeably cause the kind of injury she suffered, and that the city and PWSA knew or should have known about it in time to do something. She may have a case.

The lawsuit states that PWSA had performed work at that intersection just days before the sinkhole incident. After the incident, the agency shut off the nearby water supply and performed repairs to pipes beneath the road. As for the city, the lawsuit alleges it “expressly identified the subject sinkhole in written correspondence as resulting from a water main break.”

Boyd is requesting a jury trial and compensatory damages. While she does not give a dollar amount, the complaint states she will require “large sums of money for medical attention.”

Pennsylvania’s Tort Claims Act caps damages against local agencies at $500,000. Pain-and-suffering damages are limited to cases involving death or permanent injury. The lawsuit states Boyd’s injuries “may be permanent in nature.” LL