Truck driver sentenced for drug trafficking

A drug trafficking operation moved thousands of pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine and fentanyl, an FBI investigation found.

The FBI targeted this trafficking network and the individuals, including a truck driver, connected to it in June 2024.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California, the organization transported powdered and liquid methamphetamine, fentanyl (pills and powder) and cocaine from Mexico into the United States using semitrucks and cars.

Drugs were hidden in gas tanks, inside projectors and batteries and among produce, investigators said. These shipments were tracked by the traffickers with GPS devices.

Ruben Saenz, a 38-year-old truck driver from Los Angeles, served as a key player in the truck operations of this drug trafficking scheme, investigators said.

Court records indicate that in February 2023, Saenz purchased vegetable boxes that were used for transporting narcotics. In September 2023, Saenz helped facilitate one of the operation’s largest shipments of methamphetamine via truck. Saenz oversaw the transfer of the hidden cargo and was later stopped by law enforcement, who discovered 4,700 pounds of methamphetamine inside.

Saenz pleaded guilty in March 2026. He was sentenced to 15 years and eight months in prison for conspiring to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Eric Grant announced on Monday, Sept. 14.

In total, 22 individuals were charged as part of this drug trafficking organization, according to the Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of California.

“Criminal organizations that bring drugs here like methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and heroin in large quantities for profit pose a direct threat to the residents of the Eastern District of California,” said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to joining with the FBI and our other law enforcement partners to disrupt and dismantle drug trafficking organizations.”

This case was part of a Homeland Security Task Force initiative and Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), a program designed to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high-impact areas. S.O.S. is being implemented in the Eastern District of California as well as nine other federal districts. LL