Truck driver requests hours-of-service exemption

A truck driver with 30 years of experience is asking the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration for an exemption from several of the hours-of-service regulations.

In a notice that published in the Federal Register on Thursday, June 9, Leland Schmitt Jr. asked the agency for a five-year exemption from five of the provisions in the hours-of-service rules.

Schmitt requested the exemption, saying that his safe driving record and experience will allow him to reach an equivalent level of safety.

A 30-day public comment period on the request is now open. Comments can be submitted through July 11.

According to the notice, Schmitt requested exemptions from the provisions involving 10 consecutive hours off duty, the 14-hour driving window, the 30-minute break requirement, and the limits for 60 hours in seven days and 70 hours in eight days.

Schmitt, who is an owner-operator leased to a carrier in Minnesota, is the sole applicant for the exemption request.

“The applicant states that the mandatory 10-hour off-duty break goes against his natural sleep patterns, as his normal nighttime sleep while in the CMV is between 5 to 7 hours,” the FMCSA notice stated.

Comments on the exemption request can be made here or by going to the Regulations.gov website and entering Docket No. FMCSA-2022-0099. LL