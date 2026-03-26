Truck driver found guilty of drug charges

A truck driver has been found guilty by a jury of controlled substance trafficking and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, following one of the largest drug seizures ever in McLean County, Ill.

In April 2025, the Illinois State Police pulled over a tractor-trailer driven by Jobanpreet Singh, 30, on Interstate 74 near LeRoy, Ill., for a safety inspection, according to a local media report.

During the inspection, a K-9 alerted law enforcement officers, who found four large garbage bags containing a substance that later tested positive for cocaine.

McLean County State’s Attorney Erika Reynolds said Singh told the officers he was unaware the drugs were in the trailer. He also stated that when he picked up two loads of produce, he did not see any garbage bags in the trailer.

Authorities said Singh took a significant amount of time to pull over and appeared overly nervous when questioned by law enforcement.

The drugs found in the truck reportedly weighed 234 pounds and had a street value of $10.6 million.

In 2009, law enforcement seized 238 pounds of cocaine in McLean County, while another seizure in 2019 involved 110 pounds of cocaine.

Vague communication about hauling loads across the country for $5,400 was found during a search of Singh’s cell phone records.

This communication suggested Singh was making money as a “drug mule,” authorities said.

“Thank you to the Illinois State Police for interdicting this vehicle and making sure these narcotics never made it on the street to poison our community, and Assistant State’s Attorney Alexandra Williams for your dedication in making sure justice was served on behalf of the residents of McLean County,” Reynolds said in a statement.

Singh is facing 30-120 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 28, according to the McLean County State’s Attorney’s Office. LL

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