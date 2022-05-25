Truck driver faces 45 charges from Nashville crash

A semitruck driver faces 45 charges for his role in a June 2021 crash in Nashville, Tenn.

A grand jury has indicted Abdalla Arbo, 41, and he was taken into custody on May 19, reports the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Arbo is charged with 32 counts of forgery and multiple motor carrier safety rules violations. The Tennessee Highway Patrol and Nashville Police crash investigators found falsified logbooks and unreported brake issues with his Freightliner tractor.

Arbo also faces five counts of reckless endangerment by a motor vehicle and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by reckless driving.

Four people, including Arbo, were injured as a result of the crash.

Arbo was operating the tractor-trailer on June 24, 2021, when a Honda Accord turned right in the path of the semitruck, according the police news release. Arbo swerved in an attempt to avoid the crash. Instead, his truck struck the Honda passenger vehicle, a Ford F-150 pickup truck and a Ford Escape SUV, according to the police account. The tractor-trailer then careened into the front yard and garage of a nearby home. No one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

The Nashville Fire Department posted this account on Twitter On June 24, 2021.

Our personnel are actively responding to this Motor Vehicle Accident at the corner of Wanda Drive and Elm Hill Pike. No one is trapped in the home or semi. However, we are actively extricating a patient from another involved vehicle. pic.twitter.com/wR8PtAmc2g — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) June 24, 2021

Arbo was being held on a $75,000 bond, the police reported. LL

