Truck driver declared imminent hazard after fatal collision

A New Jersey commercial motor vehicle driver has been declared an imminent hazard by federal authorities after being involved in a fatal collision and then fleeing the scene.

New Jersey-licensed commercial driver Quentin Campbell was driving a tractor-trailer west on Interstate 90 in Monroe County, N.Y., according to a news release from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. Campbell made an illegal U-turn, according to the FMCSA, and his truck was struck by an eastbound passenger vehicle. Both occupants of the passenger vehicle were killed in the wreck.

Campbell did not stop after his vehicle was struck, according to the news release. He completed the U-turn and fled the scene. New York State Police officers arrested him, and Campbell was charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

FMCSA’s imminent hazard out-of-service order described Campbell’s actions as “blatant and egregious violations” of federal safety regulations.

Campbell was served the imminent hazard order on Oct.15. He may no longer operate any commercial motor vehicle for which a CDL is required.

Failure to comply with the provisions of a federal imminent hazard out-of-service order may result in action by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for equitable relief and punitive damages. Civil penalties of up to $1,848 may be assessed for each violation of operating a commercial motor vehicle in violation of the order. Knowing and/or willful violation of the order also may result in criminal penalties

Campbell also may be subject to a civil penalty enforcement proceeding brought by FMCSA for his violation of the agency’s safety regulations. LL