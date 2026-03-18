Truck driver crackdown: States enforce legal status rules

States are stepping up enforcement of federal trucking regulations – and cracking down on men and women behind the wheel.

Lawmakers are zeroing in on English-language proficiency and drivers holding non-domiciled CDLs.

This past fall, federal officials called non-domiciled CDLs a “national emergency” and a “threat to public safety.”

After pressure from the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, the U.S. Department of Transportation tightened the rules and cut back who can get one.

Now, more states are moving fast to follow suit.

Alabama

Alabama just made federal trucking rules state law. The rules come with sharp penalties.

Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill requiring foreign truck drivers to prove they entered the U.S. legally. They must also have valid work authorization.

SB242 requires drivers to also meet federal English requirements.

Break the rules? It’ll cost you.

Drivers face $2,000 fines. Carriers pay $1,000. Get caught again, and the fines double.

“Alabama’s economy is booming, and our hardworking truckers play a vital role in keeping goods moving across our state and across the country,” Ivey said.

She added that road users deserve to know that the rules are being enforced.

The Alabama Trucking Association said the new law is an important part of the state framework. They say it aligns with federal law and raises penalties for lawbreakers.

“This legislation is a crucial step forward in enhancing safety on Alabama’s highways by ridding the industry of illegal operators and bad actors,” ATA posted on social media.

✍️: I have signed SB242, a highway safety bill that will help @ALEAprotects continue their crackdown on illegal trucking operators. If you cannot read, write and speak English, you do not need to be driving a commercial vehicle on our roads. #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/fnD9QOlTaB — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 11, 2026

South Dakota

South Dakota is tightening the gate on non-domiciled CDL permits.

Gov. Larry Rhoden signed a bill that restricts permits to truck drivers with valid job-based visas. Examples include H-2A, H-2B, and E-2 visas, as well as similar statuses in U.S. territories.

SB180 requires applicants to show passports and immigration papers and appear in person for renewals.

Their licenses will be clearly labeled “nondomiciled.” Drivers must give up any similar licenses from other states.

The governor said the new rules are “commonsense steps to improve public safety by guaranteeing that truckers read our road signs and making sure that only citizens and legal immigrants hold CDLs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @govlarryrhoden

Indiana

Indiana rolled out one of the toughest crackdowns yet.

The state can revoke non-domiciled CDLs if a truck driver loses legal status to stay in the U.S.

Officials must also check with federal agencies to flag licenses that should be pulled.

All non-domiciled CDLs issued in Indiana before March 1, 2026, will expire next month. An exception is made for drivers with approved work visas.

Using fake documents or an invalid foreign CDL? That’s a felony.

Drivers can be fined $5,000. Employers face $50,000 fines.

Businesses that knowingly train ineligible drivers face the same steep penalty.

HB1200 also requires CDL testing to be done entirely in English.

Truck drivers must also demonstrate proficiency in reading road signs. Requirements are also in place to answer officials’ questions and to fill out logbooks in English.

Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, stated that the rule is straightforward.

“You will be able to speak the language. You will be able to read the signs, and you will have to take the test that way,” Pressel said.

The rule changes follow two fatal crashes last month in Indiana. Both incidents involved trucks driven by illegal immigrants.

“As the crossroads of America, Indiana must do all we can to ensure our roads are safe,” said Gov. Mike Braun. LL

More Land Line coverage of state news is available.