Truck convoy to D.C. organizers set March 4 kickoff date

March 4 is the date for the kickoff of a truck convoy protesting vaccination mandates.

Organizers of The People’s Convoy, formerly known as the U.S. Convoy to D.C. 2022, posted an update to their Facebook page Tuesday, Feb. 8, announcing March 4 as the kickoff date.

“On March 4, 2022, truckers and all freedom loving Americans will begin arriving at Coachella Valley in Indio, Calif., to participate in a rally being held the afternoon of March 4 and 5 to defeat unconstitutional mandates,” the update states.

According to the post, truckers will be joined at the rally by doctors, police, firefighters, military personnel, musicians, journalists and religious leaders.

Although the group announced on Feb. 2 that “at this point, THIS group has NO funding accounts or donation links posted. We are NOT collecting donations.” However, the Feb. 8 post states that fuel reimbursement will be distributed upon arrival for all attending the event.

Following the rally, the convoy will roll out heading to Washington, D.C. The post did not detail any routes or additional details.

Truck convoy mission statement

In previous social media posts on Facebook and Telegram, organizers of the convoy released its mission statement.

“Americans love our freedoms and love the Constitution of the United States of America. This convoy aims to bring back our freedoms, our civil liberties and bring an end to all unconstitutional mandates. This is about our rights, as well as the freedom of future generations. It’s not about political parties, but more so about a government that has forgotten its place and has no regard for our founding fathers’ instructions, the Constitution,” the Telegram post states.

Brian Brase, one of the convoy organizers, told Land Line on Feb. 2 that the convoy is organizing to protest vaccination mandates. He stressed it is not an anti-vaccination movement but rather about “human and constitutional rights.”

“This isn’t about the trucking mandates. There’s so much more in play there. We are just truck drivers standing up for our human rights, and as Americans it’s about our constitutional rights,” he said. “It’s about a human being deciding what gets injected into them. We’re not about shaming people who aren’t vaccinated or shaming those who are. It’s about choice.”

The vaccination mandates in the private sector and at lower government levels are hindering access to healthcare, education and law enforcement – to name a few basic needs – according to Brase.

“There are good people, good teachers, good nurses, good police officers losing their jobs over these mandates,” he said.

That, Brase contends, threatens access to basic services and the quality of the lives of truckers’ families left at home while they are on the road.

‘Professionally and peacefully’

“We’re coming together as humans,” he said. “The bottom line is that the attendees of this convoy/protest are expected to carry themselves professionally and peacefully. We’re not there to cause mayhem and trouble. This is a peaceful convoy across the nation to restore our constitutional rights,” Brase told Land Line.