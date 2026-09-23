Troubling signs litter freight market

More than just a seasonal trend?

Recent freight market analysis is pointing to a number of indicators that could disrupt any current recovery.

In its September freight outlook, the OOIDA Foundation’s expectation that there would be contraction typical of this time of year occurred.

However, what the Total Spot Market Cycle Indicator revealed was much more concerning.

Among those concerns are weakened momentum in several key areas, increasing concentration on the AI buildout, tariffs, energy costs, supply chain disruptions and inflation.

“To make matters more difficult, operating costs are heating up quickly,” the Foundation said. “This is especially concerning as U.S. farmers gear up for harvest season and refineries prepare for routine fall maintenance. And did we mention interest rates? These forces together create a significant headwind for housing, investment and ultimately demand.”

Van market

Demand followed seasonal trends, but the decline was sharper than normal.

More favorable ratios were reported in the Northeast and Midwest.

In five of six regions, rates were also down.

Gains were reported in miscellaneous non-durable goods wholesalers, commercial equipment wholesalers and miscellaneous manufacturing.

There is a real risk that the recovery could be short-lived, the Foundation said.

Flatbed market

For the third consecutive month, demand was down and only increased in the Northeast.

No region reported an increase in rates.

Declines in cement and concrete products, architectural and structural metals and primary metal manufacturing drove contraction.

Reefer market

A sharp decrease in capacity and a modest increase in loads lifted demand, which increased in all but two regions.

Spot rates broke with demand and declined in half of the regions.

“While the current upcycle continues, it’s important to understand that it’s being driven by tighter capacity rather than stronger demand,” the Foundation said. “If drivers start reentering the market or demand slips even modestly, it could create a major headwind.”

Contraction resulted from declines in food manufacturing and beer, wine and distilled alcoholic beverage wholesalers.

Trucking market

The Truckload Linehaul Index increased for the 11th time in 13 months.

“While likely modest, freight growth should continue,” the Cass Shipment Index said. “Risks remain elevated, particularly with oil prices, inflation and interest rates, but for now, the U.S. economy is growing well.”

Overall interest in starting a transportation business continues to rise, but the employer-firm signal remains weak.

Unsurprisingly, fuel was the largest increase in operating costs. Trailer expenses also increased, while tires, maintenance and preliminary wages were down.

Preliminary used truck price estimates decreased.

Freight market

U.S. manufacturing activity remained in expansion territory, but lost ground in new orders, backlog and imports.

The Housing Market Index saw four consecutive months of growth come to an end.

Truckload pricing will continue to rise faster than intermodal, widening the cost advantage across many lanes, according to C.H. Robinson. LL

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