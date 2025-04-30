Tropicana project on I-15 in Nevada progressing

The Tropicana interchange on Interstate 15 is expected to fully reopen in the coming days, according to the Nevada Department of Transportation.

A $305-million initiative, the Tropicana interchange project will expand I-15 to four lanes in each direction from Polaris Avenue to Las Vegas Boulevard. Bridge reconstruction and replacement as well as ramp widening and reconstruction will also be completed.

Before the area can open to “near-full capacity,” the Nevada DOT is closing the highway from 9 a.m. Pacific time Wednesday, April 30 until 5 a.m. Thursday, May 1 to complete striping and traffic signal calibration.

The closure will include:

Eastbound and westbound Tropicana Avenue between Polaris Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard

Southbound I-15 off-ramp to westbound Tropicana Avenue

Southbound I-15 flyover ramp to eastbound Tropicana Avenue

Tropicana Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-15

Northbound I-15 off-ramp

Tropicana Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-15

Motorists should use caution through the work zone and take alternate detour routes if possible, Nevada transportation officials said.

NDOT added that following this closure, new ramps and additional lanes will open. Turn lanes from Tropicana Avenue to northbound and southbound I-15 will be reduced to one lane as median work continues. The on-ramp to northbound I-15 will remain in reduced capacity temporarily.

The interchange provides access to Las Vegas’ biggest casino-hotels and venues, including Allegiant Stadium and T-Mobile Arena. NDOT said I-15 near Tropicana Avenue handles 300,000 or more vehicles per day.

Updates, including travel restrictions and schedules, can be found on the project website. LL

