Tropicana project in Nevada nearing reopening

By the end of the week, the Tropicana interchange on Interstate 15 in Nevada is expected to fully reopen.

Nevada Department of Transportation officials said following overnight closures between Monday, May, 12 and Friday, May 16, the Tropicana interchange will be restored to five lanes of travel in each direction.

Below are the scheduled closures, weather permitting (Pacific time):

9 p.m. Monday, May 12 to 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 13 Tropicana Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-15

9 p.m. Tuesday, May 13 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, May 14 Southbound I-15 off-ramp to westbound Tropicana Avenue Southbound I-15 flyover ramp to eastbound Tropicana Avenue

9 p.m. Wednesday, May 14 to 5 a.m. Thursday, May 15 Southbound I-15 between Flamingo Road and Russell Road Flamingo Road on-ramp to southbound I-15 Southbound I-15 off-ramp to eastbound Flamingo Road Harmon Avenue on-ramp to southbound I-15 Southbound I-15 off-ramp to westbound Tropicana Avenue Southbound I-15 flyover ramp to eastbound Tropicana Avenue Southbound I-15 off-ramp to Russell Road

9 p.m. Thursday, May 15 to 5 a.m. Friday, May 16: Northbound I-15 between Interstate 215 and Flamingo Road Russell Road on-ramp to northbound I-15 Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Tropicana Avenue Tropicana Avenue on-ramp to northbound I-15 Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Frank Sinatra Drive/Arena Drive Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Harmon Avenue Northbound I-15 off-ramp to Flamingo Road Westbound and eastbound I-215 ramp to northbound I-15



🚗 Paving the way for a major milestone in the I-15/Tropicana Interchange Project:

🛣️We’re striping Interstate 15 (I-15) to reopen with full capacity!

⏰ Nightly, 9 PM–5 AM, Wednesday, May 15 & Thursday, May 16

📍 Southbound & northbound I-15 closures pic.twitter.com/ZM88dt6hIq — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) May 9, 2025

Technology installations, including vehicle detection loops, active traffic management signs, upgraded signals and a wrong-way driver alert system, will be completed during these closures.

The Nevada DOT expects the I-15 Tropicana interchange to fully open on Friday, May 16 with high-occupancy lanes remaining temporarily open to all drivers until paving and striping are completed this summer.

Alternate routes are encouraged when possible.

Sign replacement

A separate project converting Interstate 515 signs to Interstate 11 signs is also schedule for this week and will require overnight closures, NDOT said.

To limit traffic impacts, work zones are being restricted to 5 miles per night.

“The Federal Highway Administration officially designated I-515 between the Henderson Interchange and Kyle Canyon Road as I-11 in November 2023,” NDOT said. “The new signage supports the corridor’s goal of improving north-south travel and boosting the regional economy by easing the flow of goods.”

I-11 is expected to serve as a vital link between Mexico and Canada, according to state transportation officials.

🚧Plan ahead for overnight lane restrictions near downtown Las Vegas for our I-11 Sign Replacement Project:

🗓️ 9pm Sunday, May 11 to 5am Monday, May 12

📍 Lanes reduced on NB I-15 from Oakey Blvd to the Spaghetti Bowl

📍 Neon Gateway HOV on-ramps to NB and SB I-15 closed

📱 For… pic.twitter.com/OrsvuTQZgF — Nevada DOT Vegas (@nevadadotvegas) May 11, 2025

Nationwide traffic updates are available on this Land Line resources page. LL

Read more Land Line news from Nevada.