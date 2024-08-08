Tropical Storm Debby leads to more emergency declarations in the Southeast

Tropical Storm Debby, which made landfall as a Category 1 storm on Monday, Aug. 5, continues to impact the southeastern United States.

A total of six states have now issued emergency declarations, including Kentucky, North Carolina and Virginia.

Florida, South Carolina and Georgia also have emergency orders in place.

The Weather Channel reported on Thursday, Aug. 8 that flooding, gusty winds and tornadoes remain a threat as the storm tracks northward.

Maximum sustained winds of 50 mph were recorded at Bulls Bay, S.C., while flash flood warnings and a tornado watch were issued for portions of North Carolina, Virginia and South Carolina.

#TropicalStormDebby is expected to become a Tropical Depression sometime on Thursday, but the flood threat will be ongoing. To view our full briefing, go to https://t.co/ZZ09ehpIxW pic.twitter.com/W1uVgFnGLw — Southeast River Forecast Center (SERFC) (@NWSSERFC) August 7, 2024

North Carolina emergency order

Tropical Storm Debby is likely to cause significant damage in North Carolina and the southeastern U.S., according to the North Carolina emergency order expiring on Aug. 17.

Hours-of-service and size/weight requirements are temporarily suspended by this order for drivers and vehicles directly assisting with the emergency. Commercial vehicles operating outside the normal weight, height and length restrictions will be issued permits by the state’s Department of Transportation.

A physical copy of the order must be carried by those operating under it.

Kentucky waiver

Stoppage at weigh stations as well as hours-of-service requirements are waived by Kentucky’s emergency declaration.

The waiver applies to commercial vehicles providing power restoration, debris removal and transportation of agricultural products in the affected area.

All other safety requirements remain in full effect.

Vehicles assisting emergency relief efforts are not required to carry a copy of the waiver.

Virginia waiver

Temporary overweight, over-width, registration, license and hours-of-service exemptions are in place for all carriers transporting essential emergency relief supplies to and through Virginia until Tuesday, Aug. 13.

This applies to the transportation of water, food, fuel, agricultural products, livestock, waste and more.

All loads up to a maximum of 12 feet long and over-height loads up to 14 feet must follow the state’s hauling permit and safety guidelines.

Drivers are not required to carry a copy of the waiver. LL

