Troopers target fatigued truck drivers on I-5

In 2024, fatigued driving was a factor in nearly 650 traffic fatalities, according to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

While fatigued driving can happen at any time of day, NHTSA points to three factors commonly associated with what it calls “drowsy-driving crashes.”

Most common between midnight and 6 a.m., or in the late afternoon. During both of those times, people experience a dip in their circadian rhythm.

Often involve a single driver running off the road at a high rate of speed with no evidence of braking.

Frequently occur on rural roads and highways.

The Washington State Patrol Commercial Vehicle Division is conducting several enforcement operations focused on fatigued driving.

“Fatigue can significantly affect a driver’s alertness, decision-making, attention and reaction time,” the Washington State Patrol said. “The effects of severe fatigue can impair a driver’s ability to safely operate a commercial motor vehicle and can increase the risk of a serious collision. Unlike many roadway hazards, fatigue is preventable when drivers recognize the signs and make the decision to stop driving and get adequate rest.”

These enforcements started on Wednesday, Oct. 7, with future operations scheduled for Oct. 22, Nov. 3, Nov. 24, Dec. 2 and Dec. 15 on Interstate 5 between mile markers 100 and 111 in Thurston County.

A fatigued driving emphasis will be taking place in Thurston County throughout the coming months. Please take extra precaution before getting behind the wheel. #yourwsp https://t.co/FoxlxzNWN1 — Trooper Kameron Watts (@wspd1pio) October 2, 2026

Greater awareness of fatigued driving and encouraging drivers to make safe decisions before it affects their ability to operate their vehicles is the goal of this campaign, the Washington State Patrol said.

Law enforcement will also be looking for other moving and equipment violations.

CVSA operation

During Operation Safe Driver Week, the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance issued nine warnings and six citations to drivers for operating a commercial motor vehicle while ill or fatigued.

Law enforcement representing 36 U.S. states, seven Canadian provinces and Mexico participated in this year’s initiative. More than 8,000 interactions with drivers occurred over the seven-day stretch.

The event, held in July, focused on reckless, careless and dangerous driving. LL

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