‘Trooper in a Truck’ initiative targets distracted driving

Motorists in Illinois will want to think twice when it comes to using their personal devices while behind the wheel.

On July 28, the Illinois State Police announced a new safety initiative targeting distracted driving. The “Trooper in a Truck” program – a collaborative effort between Illinois State Police and the Illinois Trucking Association – places troopers into semis to seek out distracted drivers.

The trucks – which are provided by Hudson, Ill.-based Nussbaum Transportation – will bear no police markings. The semis will be used by Illinois State Police only to observe and won’t be involved in traffic stops. Troopers will radio information to another officer in a squad car if they see an offense. Capt. Gregg Cavanaugh, District 6 Commander with Illinois State Police, says having troopers in the trucks puts them in a better position to catch drivers in the act.

“You sit in that cabin, you have a greater vantage point to look down into personal vehicles,” Cavanaugh told WGLT. “In essence, it gives our troopers a bird’s eye view of what’s going on inside those passenger compartments of vehicles traveling on the interstate.”

According to a statement from Illinois State Police, “the purpose of the enforcement detail was to create greater awareness of distracted driving and safety around commercial motor vehicles.” Cavanaugh said the joint effort can have an impact on roadway safety.

“The Illinois State Police is committed to ensuring the safety of everyone traveling on Illinois highways,” Cavanaugh said in a statement. “By teaming up with the trucking industry… we help make our roads safer. Driving distracted is a deadly problem, which can have significant negative impacts on our families. ISP stands ready to serve the people of Illinois through education and enforcement.”

The department states that distracted driving is one of the leading causes of traffic crashes in Illinois.

Since 2016, the number of fatal traffic crashes in Illinois has trended above 1,000 per year, according to state police. Data from the Illinois Department of Transportation shows that number reached 1,333 in 2021. The “Trooper in a Truck” program is part of a plan by ISP to reach the goal of reducing the number of fatal traffic crashes to below 1,000 a year.

According to state police, approximately 10 people per day are killed in the U.S. due to crashes related to distracted driving. The department offers motorists tips to avoid distracted driving here. LL

More news from Illinois.