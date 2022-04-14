Trio pleads guilty to roles in staged-accident fraud scheme

The list of people convicted in a widespread staged-accident fraud scheme dating back to 2016 continues to grow.

Three more people have pleaded guilty, bringing the total number of convictions to 35.

All have been connected to a federal investigation known as “Operation Sideswipe.”

Federal prosecutors say various groups of scammers committed as many as a hundred fake crashes with cars and trucks in the New Orleans area and then filed lawsuits and false insurance claims.

The latest three to admit being involved in the staged-accident fraud scheme have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and face sentences of up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release and fines of up to $250,000.

The three defendants admitted to being involved in a crash on June 8, 2016, near Chickasaw Street and Louisa Street in New Orleans. They admitted to conspiring with Damien LaBeaud, Keishira Robinson and others to intentionally collide Robinson’s Mazda with a tractor-trailer.

Ashley McGown, 35, falsely claimed in her civil disposition that Robinson was driving the car that collided with the tractor-trailer, even though Robinson had been riding in a separate “spotter” or getaway car and entered the “slammer” car only after the collision occurred. McGown expected to get monetary settlements from the owner, driver, and insurer of the tractor-trailer.

Davienque Johnson, 28, also lied in her civil deposition, falsely claiming that Robinson was driving the car that collided with the tractor-trailer when in fact LaBeaud was driving it and intentionally crashed with the tractor-trailer. She moved from the back seat of the Mazda to the front passenger seat after the collision. She expected to get settlements from the owner, driver, and insurer of the tractor-trailer. Her case was later settled, which resulted in the mailing of a settlement check.

Lertrice Johnson, 45, also admitted to falsely claiming she was a passenger in Robinson’s Mazda and that Robinson was driving it.

McGown has a sentencing hearing set for June 14. Davienque Johnson and Lertrice Johnson have sentencing hearings set for July 13.

Previous related coverage

Damien Labeaud pleaded guilty for his role in the staged-accident fraud scheme in August 2020.

Keishira Robinson and others pleaded guilty in connection with another staged crash in the fraud scheme in December 2020.

In December 2020, Reps. Garret Graves (R-La.) and Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) introduced the Highway Accident Fairness Act of 2021. It was referred to committee, but no further action has been taken.

New Orleans attorney Danny Patrick Keating Jr. pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in connection with the fraud scheme in June 2021.

In February 2021, Salt Lake City-based C.R. England filed a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act civil lawsuit, alleging New Orleans-based attorney Jason Giles, the King Law Firm and Giles Law LLC of being involved in the staged-accident fraud scheme. LL