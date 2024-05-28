TravelCenters of America rounding up for St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund

TravelCenters of America has announced the start of its annual Round Up campaign on May 24.

The fundraising effort to benefit the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund, will run through July 31.

TA guests will have the opportunity to round their purchase up to the nearest dollar with that amount going to aid professional truck drivers who are out of work due to illness or injury. The St. Christopher Fund also provides health and wellness guidance, free vaccines and preventative cancer screenings.

“This organization is an invaluable safety net for professional drivers when they’re experiencing a difficult time in their life,” said Debi Boffa, TravelCenters of America CEO. “We are grateful to our generous guests who recognize the value SCF brings to these incredibly hard-working men and women during their time of need.”

Last year’s effort raised $150,000. TA says it has raised over $3 million through campaigns and initiatives for the St. Christopher Fund.

“We are so grateful for the support TravelCenters of America provides in helping our driver community,” said Donna Kennedy, Executive Director, SCF. “Our safety net is only as strong as our amazing partners and sponsors, and we have the best.”

TA will feature drivers who have returned to the road thanks to the assistance offered by the St. Christopher Fund on its website in June and July.

Learn more about the St. Christopher Fund here.

Additional fundraising efforts

During the 42nd annual Shell Rotella SuperRigs Truck Show at the Texas Motor Speedway, every vote cast in the People’s Choice Award will raise money for the St. Christopher Fund.

Shell said it will donate $1 per online vote up to $5,000.

Voting will be open through 4 p.m. Central on May 31. LL