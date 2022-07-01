TravelCenters of America kicks off campaign to benefit St. Christopher Fund

TravelCenters of America, which operates and franchises TA, Petro and TA Express truck stops,

is kicking off a fundraising campaign to benefit the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund.

The truck stop chain’s Round Up campaign runs from July 1 through Sept. 1, according to a news release. Customers at participating TA, Petro and TA Express locations will be given the opportunity to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar. The amount of the round-up will be donated to the St. Christopher Fund to help support truck drivers in need of assistance because injury or illness has taken them off the road within the past year.

“Providing support for the hardworking men and women who keep our country moving has always been a top priority for everyone at TA,” Jon Pertchik, TA & Petro CEO, said in a news release. “While TA can provide truckers with everything they need when they are on the road, it is the amazing team at SCF that helps them when they are sidelined and cannot be on the road.”

Since 2020, TA has raised more than $3 million for the St. Christopher Fund through campaigns and initiatives, including the Round Up campaign, which is now in its third year.

The promotion is not available in Alabama and South Carolina.

Funds raised by the St. Christopher Fund help professional drivers who find themselves in need of assistance while out of work due to a medical issue. In addition, the charity offers several other benefits for the driver community, including tobacco cessation programs, health and wellness guidance, help in combatting diabetes, and free vaccines.

Westlake, Ohio-based TravelCenters of America Inc. is the nation’s largest publicly traded full-service travel center network. Founded in 1972, it has 276 locations in 44 states, principally under the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express brands.

Top workplace in Northeast Ohio

TravelCenters of America was honored as a 2022 Top Workplace in Northeast Ohio by Cleveland.com and the Plain Dealer, according to a news release.

There were 220 companies selected for the honor through a workplace survey. The survey measured employee satisfaction and the drivers that achieve high employee retention, such as strong organizational values, a clear and promising direction, clued-in leaders, meaningful work and reward and recognition.

More than 640 TA & Petro employees participated in the survey.

Read the full story published June 26, 2022, in the Plain Dealer. LL