TravelCenters of America in Oregon rated highest truck parking availability

Truckers’ best bet when looking for reliable truck parking is at a TravelCenters of America truck stop, especially the one in Huntington, Ore., according to Trucker Path.

Trucker Path, the most used mobile app for U.S. truckers, published its top 20 truck parking availability locations. Based on real-time input from drivers, TravelCenters of America, operators of the TA & Petro Stopping Centers brands, dominates the list.

Holding the No. 1 spot, app users indicate that the TravelCenters of America in Huntington, Ore., has “many spaces available” more than 80% of the time. TravelCenters of America truck stops also hold the second-, third- and fourth-place positions.

TA & Petro truck stops account for more than half of the top 20 locations for truck parking availability.

The top 10 are (by percent of time app users reported “many spaces available”):

TA in Huntington, Ore. (81.7%) TA in Walcott, Iowa (77.2%) TA in Tonopah, Ariz. (72.9%) TA in Prescott, Ark. (69.7%) Discount Truck Parking in Orlando, Fla. (68.3%) Petro in Amarillo, Texas (67.5%) Petro in Laramie, Wyo. (67.5%) TA in Eerie, Pa. (66.9%) Love’s Travel Top in El Reno, Okla. (66.5%) Pilot in Bosselman, Neb. (65.6%)

To view the full list, click here.

Although no single state dominates the list, the eastern portion of the country is noticeably underrepresented. Discount Truck Parking in Orlando, Fla., and the TA in Eerie, Pa., are the only two truck stops on the list. Five states have two truck stops on the availability top 20 list: Arizona, Indiana, Nebraska, Oklahoma and Texas.

The Big Three truck stop chains – Love’s Travel Stop, Pilot Co. and TA & Petro – account for all but one of the locations. The Discount Truck Parking locations are the only truck parking locations not owned by either of the Big Three truck stop chains. However, truckers have to pay for all available Discount Truck Parking spaces.

At this year’s Mid-America Trucking Show in Louisville, Ky., Trucker Path launched its dispatch service, Trucker Path Dispatch. The service costs 5% per booked load. No long-term contracts or subscription fees are necessary to use the new feature. LL

