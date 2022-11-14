TravelCenters of America guests contribute over $100,000 to St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund

From July 1 through Aug. 30, guests of TravelCenters of America contributed approximately $101,000 to the St. Christopher Truckers Relief Fund as part of TA’s annual Round Up campaign, according to a news release.

“Professional drivers are America’s heroes, and we are proud to support SCF in their mission to help these individuals during times of hardship,” said Jon Pertchik, chief executive officer of TA. “We thank our guests for their tremendous generosity and our team members for championing this initiative.”

The Round Up campaign raised funds by providing TA guests with the opportunity to round up their check to the nearest dollar on items purchased at TA, Petro and TA Express locations.

Since 2010, TA has raised nearly $3 million in contributions to St. Christopher Fund, a nonprofit that helps professional drivers and their families when an illness or injury forces them out of work.

“We are so thankful for TA and their guests for supporting truck drivers through the Round Up campaign,” Donna Kennedy, executive driver of St. Christopher Fund, said in the TA news release. “As you can see from the total donated, each person’s few cents collectively make a huge impact on the SCF’s ability to continue providing assistance to our highway heroes. We are grateful to everyone that helped make this campaign a success.”

2023 Citizen Driver nominations open

On the heels of the 2022 winners being named, the company has announced that nominations for its 2023 Citizen Driver award are now being accepted.

An online form to nominate a driver for the 2023 award has been made available on the TA website.

OOIDA Board Member Doug Smith and Susie Deridder of New Brunswick, Canada, were named this year’s Citizen Drivers in October.

Smith chose the TA in Tooele, Utah to be dedicated in his name, while Deridder selected the TA in Barstow, Calif. Both drivers received $5,000 and the truck stop chain also made a $2,500 donation to the charity of their choosing as part of the honor. LL

Read more Land Line features here.