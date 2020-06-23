Travel restrictions between the U.S., Canada and Mexico will continue another month

U.S. Customs and Border Protection will extend travel restrictions at the border between the U.S. and Canada and at the Mexican border, due to COVID-19 concerns.

In a pair of notices set to appear in the Federal Register on Wednesday, June 24, the agency states that the restrictions – which still do not apply to commercial traffic – will be extended through July 21st.

According to the extension notice, as of June 18, there are over 8.2 million confirmed cases globally and over 445,000 confirmed deaths. There are over 2.1 million confirmed and probable cases within the United States, over 99,000 confirmed cases in Canada, and over 154,000 confirmed cases in Mexico.

Travel restrictions between all three countries have been in place since March 21. The restrictions have been extended twice since then.

Per the order, “essential travel” includes, but is not limited to:

U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents returning to the United States.

Individuals traveling for medical purposes.

Individuals traveling to attend educational institutions.

Individuals traveling to work in the United States.

Individuals traveling for emergency response and public health purposes.

Individuals engaged in lawful cross-border trade, such as, truck drivers supporting the movement of cargo.

Individuals engaged in official government travel or diplomatic travel.

Members of the U.S. Armed Forces, and the spouses and children of members of the U.S. Armed Forces, returning to the United States.

Individuals engaged in military-related travel or operations.

Nonessential travel includes traveling for “tourism purposes,” including sight-seeing, recreation and gambling.

The order notes that “this temporary alteration in land ports of entry operations should not interrupt legitimate trade between the two nations or disrupt critical supply chains that ensure food, fuel, medicine, and other critical materials reach individuals” on either side of the border. When the orders were first put in place, both President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated the restrictions would not affect trade.