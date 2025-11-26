Travel ban in place

A busy week of travel on highways nationwide is expected.

Thanksgiving has become the busiest travel holiday, according to AAA, which estimates that nearly 82 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between Tuesday, Nov. 25 and Dec. 1.

Those travel plans could be affected in Ohio, where high winds, rain, and snow are forecast across northern parts of the state.

A Gale Warning, Winter Storm Warning and Wind Advisory have all been issued by the National Weather Service in Cleveland.

Moderate to Major impacts are expected with this upcoming heavy lake effect snow event. Heavy snow and strong winds may collectively result in hazardous travel conditions during the holiday. Avoid travel if possible, but if venturing out be sure to use extra caution! #ohwx #pawx pic.twitter.com/mNZT5oRp5v — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) November 26, 2025

Because of the anticipated adverse weather, the Ohio Turnpike and Infrastructure Commission has issued a travel ban for high-profile vehicles through Thursday, Nov. 27.

Vehicles exceeding 7 feet, 6 inches in height are defined as high profile, the Ohio Turnpike said.

The following vehicles are prohibited from the 241-mile Ohio Turnpike during the travel ban:

All high-profile tow-behind trailers, campers, boats and enclosed trailers (fifth-wheel trailers are excluded)

Commercial trucks towing an empty single 53-foot trailer

Mobile homes, office trailers and livestock trailers

Long combination vehicles (LCV) that include double-trailer combinations exceeding 90 feet in length (enclosed trailers only, including Conestoga type trailers)

All LCV triple-trailer combinations

Two-axle buses longer than 40 feet.

Buses with three or more axles greater than 45 feet

The latest road conditions by state are available on this Land Line resources page.

Ohio Turnpike officials said the travel ban will be evaluated through this weather event.

Vehicles still permitted on the Ohio Turnpike:

Self-propelled motor homes

Low-profile trailers

Fold-down camper trailers

Pickup trucks with slide-on camper units

Vehicles towing fifth-wheel type trailers or any other type of trailers towed by passenger vehicles or pickup trucks

Commercial trucks towing single flatbed or box-type trailers

Commercial trucks towing a single 53-foot trailer with cargo/loaded

Commercial trucks towing a car hauler trailer

Commercial trucks towing flatbed double-trailer combinations more than 90 feet

Commercial trucks towing any double-trailer combinations less than 90 feet

Two-axle buses less than 40 feet

Buses with three or more axles less than 45 feet.

Wednesday afternoon, the Ohio DOT issued a empty truck and trailer ban starting at midnight.

Thruway:

I-90 from Exit 53 (I-190) to PA Line

DOT highways:

Route 5 Skyway: Church Street to Tifft

Route 400: I-90 to Rt16

Route 219: I-90 to Rt 39

I-86: PA Line to Exit 23 (Rt 219)

Restrictions will be in place until conditions improve. LL

