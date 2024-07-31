Transportation security provision passes committee

The Transportation Security Screening Modernization Act, which aims to streamline the credentialing process for workers, has advanced through a Senate committee.

The Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee advanced the provision through a voice vote on Wednesday, July 31.

Current Transportation Security Administration policies often require separate applications for required credentials like the Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) and Hazardous Materials Endorsements (HME), even though TSA conducts a Security Threat Assessment (STA) for each program.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association supports the Transportation Security Screening Modernization Act.

“This commonsense legislation streamlines the procedures for small-business truckers seeking background checks for several endorsements in one streamlined process, as well as one, lower fee, for TWIC, Hazmat and Pre-Check,” said Doug Morris, OOIDA’s director of safety and security operations.

The American Trucking Associations also supports the effort.

“Subjecting essential supply chain workers to the same exact background check multiple times in order to receive different credentials from the same agency does nothing to enhance security,” ATA President Chris Spear said.

Bipartisan effort

A standalone version of the bill, S3959, was introduced in March by Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.; Angus King Jr., I-Maine; Deb Fischer, R-Neb.; and Jon Tester, D-Mont. A House version, HR5840, was introduced by Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., in September 2023.

Proponents of the bill have said it aims to streamline the process, noting that it’s common for applicants to have to apply for more than one security clearance program using the same background-check paperwork and fees.

“This legislation will cut through the red tape and streamline the process so workers can get back to moving goods across America, not wasting time and money,” Wicker said in a news release. LL