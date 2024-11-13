Transportation security bill would streamline clearance for truckers

A transportation security bill that is endorsed by numerous national and state trucking organizations picked up another co-sponsor.

Rep. Kim Schrier, D-Wash., pledged support to the Transportation Security Modernization Act on Friday, Nov. 8, becoming the 63rd member of the House to co-sponsor HR5840. The bipartisan bill, which aims to streamline the transportation security clearance process, has support from 32 Democrats and 31 Republicans.

Current Transportation Security Administration policies often require separate applications for required credentials like the Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) and Hazardous Materials Endorsements (HME), even though TSA conducts a Security Threat Assessment (STA) for each program.

The bill, which was introduced by Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., would attempt to streamline the process so that truck drivers and other transportation workers wouldn’t have to experience redundant background checks and fees.

A Senate version, S3959, was introduced by Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., in March. That version has five co-sponsors.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, which represents small-business truckers, supports the Transportation Security Modernization Act.

“This commonsense legislation streamlines the procedures for small-business truckers seeking background checks for several endorsements in one streamlined process, as well as one, lower fee for TWIC, Hazmat and Pre-Check,” said Doug Morris, OOIDA’s director of safety and security operations.

The bill also is supported by the American Trucking Associations, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and dozens of state trucking organizations.

In September, a coalition wrote to the Committee on Homeland Security and called the bill “a long overdue solution.”

“Federal credentialing procedures should be streamlined, accessible and affordable so that workers can obtain the documentation they need to do their jobs without navigating needless bureaucracy,” the coalition wrote in the Sept. 23 letter. LL