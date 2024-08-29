Transportation security bill would cut red tape for truckers

Mark Schremmer

Called “commonsense legislation” by the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association, the Transportation Security Screening Modernization Act would streamline the credentialing process for workers.

The House version of the bill, HR5840, was introduced by Rep. Garret Graves, R-La., in September 2023. The bipartisan effort is now up to 61 co-sponsors after Reps. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y.; and Yadira Caraveo, D-Colo., expressed support on Aug. 27.

Current Transportation Security Administration policies often require separate applications for required credentials like the Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) and Hazardous Materials Endorsements (HME), even though TSA conducts a Security Threat Assessment (STA) for each program. The Transportation Security Modernization Act aims to reduce costs and redundancy for such workers as truck drivers, pipeline operators, longshoremen and warehouse managers.

“Ridiculous regulations and red tape have crushed America’s supply chain workers,” Graves said. “We need to expedite the time it takes to put an essential worker into our workforce, not requiring people to stand in line for security credentials only to have them get back in line to obtain a redundant background check for another TSA credential,” Graves said when the the bill was introduced.

OOIDA supports the Transportation Security Modernization Act.

“This commonsense legislation streamlines the procedures for small-business truckers seeking background checks for several endorsements in one streamlined process, as well as one, lower fee, for TWIC, Hazmat and Pre-Check,” said Doug Morris, OOIDA’s director of safety and security operations.

The bill also is supported by the American Trucking Associations.

A Senate version, S3959, was introduced by Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., in March. That version has five co-sponsors. LL

