Transportation questions on multiple California local ballots

Voters throughout the state of California will decide next month whether to raise revenue for purposes that include transportation projects.

The statewide ballot will also include a question about whether to amend the state constitution to ease the threshold for passage of certain local ballot measures.

At the local level, voters in cities that include San Diego and San Francisco, as well as in multiple counties, will make decisions on new transportation taxes and tax increases.

Humboldt County

Fall ballots in Humboldt County will include a question about whether to implement a 1% transportation sales tax.

Passage of Measure O on the Northern California county’s ballot would increase the 7.75% countywide sales tax to 8.75%. Items that include groceries and prescriptions would be exempt from the new tax.

The tax is estimated to raise $24 million per year. Tax collection would continue until repealed by voters.

Revenue would be used to improve and repair county area roads and to fund public transit. City street projects would not get any of the money.

Advocates said the county needs new revenue to help tackle an estimated $500 million needed for road upgrades over the next decade.

The general tax question would require a simple majority for passage.

The California Constitution states that taxes local governments levy are either general taxes or special taxes, which local agencies use for specified purposes. A two-thirds vote is required for passage at the local level for general obligation bonds and special taxes. The state defines a special tax as any tax imposed for specific purposes.

On the other hand, general tax votes require a simple majority for passage. The state defines a general tax as any tax imposed for general governmental purposes.

Madera County

In Madera County, voters will decide Nov. 5 whether to renew a transportation tax.

Originally approved by voters in 2006, the half-cent tax was implemented a year later with a 2027 sunset date.

The transportation tax has raised about $170 million for the county so far. It is estimated to generate a total of $217 million by its sunset date.

Passage of Measure T on next month’s ballot would extend tax collection for another 20 years. It is projected to raise about $22 million yearly.

Most of the tax revenue – 80% – would be used to build and maintain local roads throughout the county located North of Fresno. The remaining revenue would be used for other transportation-related projects.

A simple majority is required for passage.

Placer County locales

Three south Placer County cities are the focus of a question about whether to approve a 30-year half-cent transportation sales tax for highway and street improvements.

Measure B would raise about $41 million annually over three decades for the cities of Lincoln, Rocklin and Roseville. A simple majority in each locale is required for passage.

One project identified to benefit from the new tax would be the widening of state Route 65 from three to five lanes in each direction between Galleria Boulevard and Twelve Bridges Road. A safety and capacity improvement project for the Interstate 80 and state Route 65 interchange is also included.

Additionally, a portion of the sales tax funding would be used for local road improvements in the three cities – such as pothole repair, paving and other projects. Smaller percentages of funding would be applied for local transit systems and related transportation purposes.

The city of Auburn is another Placer County locale that will include a transportation question.

Measure F in the city located along I-80 would increase the city’s transient occupancy tax on hotel rent by 2%. If approved, it would raise $162,000 per year for purposes that include street maintenance and pothole repairs.

The question requires a simple majority to pass.

City of Napa

Voters in the popular tourist destination city of Napa will decide whether to increase the city’s 7.75% sales tax by 1% to 8.75%

Measure G would raise $22 million annually until ended by voters for purposes that include repairing potholes and streets.

Officials in the city located north of San Francisco say passage of the measure would address projected revenue shortfalls and avoid reevaluating or reducing services such as road maintenance.

City of San Diego

San Diego’s citywide ballot will include a question about whether to increase the 7.75-cent local sales tax for purposes that include fixing potholes and repairing streets. The tax increase would raise about $400 million annually until ended by voters.

Measure E will ask voters whether to approve a 1% sales tax increase to provide general funding for the city. A simple majority is needed for passage.

Transit projects and operations would receive the largest chunk of revenue – 62%. Highway maintenance and safety projects would claim 27% of proceeds.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria described the ballot question as an “opportunity.”

“It is an opportunity to address the longstanding shortage of resources that for decades has held back and caused our infrastructure like streets and sidewalks … to fall into disrepair,” Gloria said in prepared remarks.

The campaign backing the transportation measure is called “Let’s Go San Diego.”

Opponents say the city should do a better job handling existing revenue before increasing taxes.

City of San Francisco

The city of San Francisco will include a question on the ballot about whether to tax robotaxi and ride-hailing companies. Revenue would be used to fund the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

Measure L will ask voters whether to tax Uber, Lyft and Waymo on earnings in San Francisco at a graduated rate. The rate would start at 1% and rise to 4.5% as revenue increases.

The tax would not apply to ride-share drivers.

The gross receipts tax is estimated to raise between $20 million and $30 million annually. Revenue would be used to maintain and expand Muni service and the agency’s discounted-fare programs.

Yuba City

Ballots in Yuba City will include a question to add a 1% local sales tax for city services that include road repairs.

Currently, the city located north of Sacramento has a 7.25% local sales tax.

Passage of Measure D would increase the sales tax to 8.25% until ended by voters. Groceries would be exempt from the new tax.

An estimated $17.5 million in annual tax revenue would be used to help fund $150 million in overdue maintenance on city roads.

The city and Sutter County would share the new revenue. Yuba City would get two thirds, or about $11.7 million annually, of the expected revenue. The county would get the remaining third, or $5.8 million each year.

The county would be required to use its share for projects and services that benefit the city and county.

The general sales tax proposal would require a simple majority to pass. LL

