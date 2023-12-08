Transportation hearing to focus on infrastructure law

The House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee will have a hearing next week focused on the implementation of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Oversight of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act: Modal Perspectives” is scheduled for 10 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Robin Hutcheson, administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, is expected to be one of the witnesses.

In 2021, Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package aimed at investing in communities and growing the economy.

The plan “will rebuild America’s roads, bridges and rails, expand access to clean drinking water, ensure every American has access to high-speed internet, tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice and invest in communities that have too often been left behind,” the White House said in 2021.

After the infrastructure bill was signed into law, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association provided members with an outline of the bill’s trucking provisions.

The law includes such trucker-friendly provisions as the creation of a Truck Leasing Task Force aimed at stopping predatory programs. However, it also includes several provisions opposed by OOIDA, such as the requirement for the U.S. Department of Transportation to create automatic emergency braking system requirements for heavy-duty trucks.

FMCSA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are scheduled to release a final rule on automatic emergency braking systems in April.

The hearing will give lawmakers on the committee a chance to ask Hutcheson about the AEB rulemaking, as well as several others planned by FMCSA in the coming year.

Hutcheson mentioned some of those rulemakings, including speed limiters, at the 2023 Midwest Commercial Vehicle Safety Summit in November. She also used her time to talk about the agency’s focus on eliminating the root causes of truck crashes, including problems with detention time and predatory lease-purchase agreements.

Wednesday’s hearing will be broadcast live here. LL