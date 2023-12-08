Transportation hearing to focus on infrastructure law

December 8, 2023

Mark Schremmer

|

The House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee will have a hearing next week focused on the implementation of the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“Oversight of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act: Modal Perspectives” is scheduled for 10 a.m. Eastern on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

Robin Hutcheson, administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, is expected to be one of the witnesses.

In 2021, Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.2 trillion infrastructure package aimed at investing in communities and growing the economy.

The plan “will rebuild America’s roads, bridges and rails, expand access to clean drinking water, ensure every American has access to high-speed internet, tackle the climate crisis, advance environmental justice and invest in communities that have too often been left behind,” the White House said in 2021.

After the infrastructure bill was signed into law, the Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association provided members with an outline of the bill’s trucking provisions.

The law includes such trucker-friendly provisions as the creation of a Truck Leasing Task Force aimed at stopping predatory programs. However, it also includes several provisions opposed by OOIDA, such as the requirement for the U.S. Department of Transportation to create automatic emergency braking system requirements for heavy-duty trucks.

FMCSA and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration are scheduled to release a final rule on automatic emergency braking systems in April.

The hearing will give lawmakers on the committee a chance to ask Hutcheson about the AEB rulemaking, as well as several others planned by FMCSA in the coming year.

Hutcheson mentioned some of those rulemakings, including speed limiters, at the 2023 Midwest Commercial Vehicle Safety Summit in November. She also used her time to talk about the agency’s focus on eliminating the root causes of truck crashes, including problems with detention time and predatory lease-purchase agreements.

Wednesday’s hearing will be broadcast live here. LL

Related News

electronic logging device

Federal

FMCSA reinstates electronic logging device after adding it to revoked list

An electronic logging device has been reinstated to FMCSA’s approved list. Find out which device was impacted and how it made it back on the list.

By Ryan Witkowski | December 08

sexual assault

Federal

Feds say states play ‘key role’ in addressing sexual assault within trucking industry

FMCSA hopes to raise awareness about sexual assault against truckers. Here’s what the agency is doing to spread the word about the issue.

By Ryan Witkowski | December 07

CARS Act

Federal

CARS Act passes House, advances to Senate

The CARS Act, which would prevent the EPA from issuing mandates that limit a consumer’s vehicle choice, passed the House this week.

By Mark Schremmer | December 07

truck parking

Federal

Transport officials, stakeholders discuss problems and solutions of truck parking

The National Coalition on Truck Parking recently held a meeting to discuss all things truck parking. Find out the current state of the truck parking crisis.

By Tyson Fisher | December 06

Mark Schremmer, senior editor, joined Land Line in 2015. An award-winning journalist and former assistant news editor at The Topeka Capital-Journal, he brings fresh ideas, solid reporting skills, and more than two decades of journalism experience to our staff.