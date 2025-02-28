Transportation Freedom Act would repeal emission standards rule

Another effort to roll back emission regulations has found favor with the trucking industry.

Earlier this week, Sen. Bernie Moreno, R-Ohio, introduced the Transportation Freedom Act, which would take several steps to reduce environmental regulations imposed on car and truck manufacturers.

The bill would repeal the Phase 3 heavy-duty vehicle greenhouse gas emission standards as well as various emission standards for passenger vehicles. Additionally, the Transportation Freedom Act would create one national standard for emission policy and mandate stable emission standards from 2027 through 2035.

The Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association said it supports efforts to create reasonable and workable standards for the industry.

“OOIDA believes that all environmental regulations must only be implemented in a reliable and affordable manner that does not price our members out of the industry,” an Association spokesperson said. “However, this has hardly been the case in recent years. Various top-down emission regulations and mandates have neglected the contributions of safe, experienced owner-operators and have not accurately estimated or properly considered the economic and operational impacts on small trucking businesses. We welcome efforts in Congress and at the EPA to roll back unworkable environmental regulations and restore common sense.”

The American Trucking Associations said it supports the Transportation Freedom Act.

“Sixty trucks today emit the same amount as one truck manufactured in 1988,” ATA President Chris Spear said. “The trucking industry has proven our commitment to reducing our environmental footprint, but in recent years, some regulators have turned their backs on the collaborative model that made this monumental progress possible. The trucking industry commends Sen. Bernie Moreno for introducing the Transportation Freedom Act, which would restore common sense at EPA and put an end to states like California creating a patchwork of unachievable timelines and targets.”

The Transportation Freedom Act, or S711, also would provide a 200% tax deduction for wages paid to American auto workers up to $150,000.

Sens. Tim Sheehy, R-Mont.; Jim Banks, R-Ind.; and James Justice, R-W.Va.; have co-sponsored the bill. LL