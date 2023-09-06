Transition Trucking semifinalists announced

Semifinalists for the 2023 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence award have been announced.

Kenworth, Fastport and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes initiative announced the semifinalists for the Transition Trucking grand prize: a Kenworth T680 Signature Edition truck.

Andre Matthews, U.S. Army (O-4), Melton Truck Lines

Anthony Nelson, U.S. Air Force (E-6), Roehl Transport

Brandon Meredith, U.S. Army (E-7), Slay Transport

Christian Slingerland, U.S. Army (E-5), Paschall Truck Lines

James Ferrante, U.S. Navy (E-5), Epes Transport System LLC

James Smith, U.S. Army (E-4), Viking Electric

Jeffrey Pitts, U.S. Air Force and Air Force Reserve (E-3), NFI Industries

Jessica White, U.S. Army (E-5), Stevens Transport

Kareem Isaac, U.S. Army National Guard (E-4), Ryder

Joseph Harmon, U.S. Marine Corps (E-4), USA Truck/DB Schenker

Larry Todd Kraus, U.S. Army (CW3), Werner Enterprises

LaTravis Wilcox, U.S. Marine Corps (E-8), Prime Inc.

Ondrae Meyers, U.S. Marine Corps (E-7), CRST

Ryan Buttenob, U.S. Air Force (E-4), Schneider

Tameca Dale, U.S. Army Reserve (O-4), U.S. Army/Kingdom Message Carriers LLC

Tobie Myers, U.S. Army and Army Reserve (E-2), Putnam Trucking

William “Bill” Masters, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Army National Guard (E-4 and E-5), Veriha Trucking

In recognition of Kenworth’s 100th anniversary, this year’s award is the T680 Signature Edition truck, equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the Paccar Powertrain featuring the Paccar MX-13 engine rated at 455 horsepower, Paccar TX-12 automated transmission and Paccar DX-40 tandem rear axles.

“Kenworth is honored to again participate in this year’s “Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence” program to recognize the service of distinguished military veterans and encourage the trucking industry to provide career opportunities and support,” Kyle Kimball, Kenworth director of marketing, said in a statement. “Congratulations to this esteemed group of semi-finalists as they vie for the T680 Signature Edition truck in Washington, D.C.”

A public vote will occur online from Nov. 1 through Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11. This vote is an important determiner for the award’s selection committee, which makes the ultimate choice of the next Transition Trucking award winner.

For more information, visit the websites of Fastport (www.fastport.com) and Hiring Our Heroes (www.HiringOurHeroes.org). LL