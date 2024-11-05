Transition Trucking opens vote to public

November 5, 2024

SJ Munoz

The 2024 Transition Trucking: Driving for Excellence winner will be announced next month.

Through Monday, Nov. 11, the public will have an opportunity to weigh in on this year’s winner of a brand-new Kenworth T680.

To vote, go to the Transition Trucking website. A video about each of the four finalists is also available.

This year’s Transition Trucking finalists are:

  • Douglas Couch – U.S. Navy, Roehl Transport, Inc.
  • Shawn Haley – U.S. Marine Corps, Veriha Trucking LLC
  • Billy Taylor – U.S. Coast Guard, Werner Enterprises
  • Cory Troxell – U.S. Army, Stevens Transport

*Note: According to a Kenworth news release, finalist Brian Ferguson dropped out of the contest for personal reasons.

Following the public voting period, the selection committee will complete its review and the winner will be honored as part of the Veterans Ready Summit in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 13.

The runner-up will receive $10,000, while $5,000 each will be presented to the remaining finalists.

“These finalists exemplify how skills developed in the military seamlessly transfer to successful careers in trucking,” Eric Eversole, vice president of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and president of Hiring Our Heroes, said when the finalists were announced in October. “Their dedication and resilience continue to play a critical role in keeping America’s supply chain strong.”

The award given to veterans making the transition to a career in trucking is presented through a partnership of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s Hiring Our Heroes program, Kenworth Truck Company and Fastport.

Kenworth is presenting the grand prize for the ninth straight year.

“Kenworth is proud to participate in this program that celebrates the accomplishments of military veterans transitioning into professional truck driving careers for the ninth consecutive year,” said Kevin Haygood, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing.

Previous winners as well as additional information about the Transition Trucking award can be found here. LL

